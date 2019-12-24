Global Luxury Car Leasing Market By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing), Application (Airport, Off-Airport), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Segmentation:Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Global luxury car leasing market is segmented into two notable segments which are product type and application:

On the basis of product type , the market is segmented into short-term rental, long-term rental, and finance leasing. In December 2018, Enterprise Holdings announced its partnership with General Motors to increase its number of vehicles in its fleet. The fleet will include Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles by the end of 2019.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport and off-airport. In September 2018, LeasePlan Corporation announced its partnership with SAIC Mobility Europe of China to launch the first full electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) in Europe. Due to this agreement, the company has to provide all its operational leasing solutions to SAIC.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Ola and Hyundai Motor Group announced a strategic partnership under which Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company will invest in Ola for setting up a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. With this collaboration, all the three companies will develop a unique fleet and mobility solutions.

In February 2019, a partnership was announced by Nordea Finance and ALD Automotive to launch their mobility services for both medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) and also for the private individuals of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

For the purpose of the study, Global Luxury Car Leasing market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Research objectives of the Luxury Car Leasing market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Luxury Car Leasing market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Table of Content:

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Luxury Car Leasing Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Luxury Car Leasing Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

