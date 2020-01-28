New York, January 28, 2020: The global paints and coatings market is expected to reach $125.0 billion by the end of 2015 and further increase to US$ 170.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the next five-year period of 2018 through 2024.

The paint and coating market segmented in High Solids/Radiation Cure, Powder Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, and Solvent Borne Technologies. Also for the automotive sector it segmented for Aviation, Medical & Healthcare, Residential, Commercial uses.

A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating is protective, decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, and cover parts of the substrate.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AkzoNobel N.V., Asian Paints Ltd., Bergers Paints India Ltd., Deutsche Amphibolin-Werke Von Robert Murjahn Stiftung & Company, Diamond Vogel, Dow Corning, Helios Group, KCC Corporation, Masco Corporation, PPG Industries etc. company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Paints and Coatings Market has been segmented as below:

The Paints and Coatings Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Segment Analysis, End-user Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of High solids/radiation cure, Powder coating, Waterborne coating, Solvent-borne technologies and Others (including specialty coatings, etc.).

By End-user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Automotive & aviation, Medical & healthcare, Residential, Commercial and Others (including other industries, special purpose, etc.). By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

