New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Lactic Acid Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.50 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/lactic-acid-market

Lactic acid market is a drab or some time yellowish, odorless and hygroscopic, sugary and thick chemical liquid. It’s usually soluble with other drinks consisting of water and ethanol. It's observed in abundance in nature. It is the most essential acid component of acerbic milk and an average aspect of animals' blood and muscle tissues. Lactic acid are broadly utilized in refined dairy products, preservative, flavoring, leather-based processing, fabric dyeing, manufacturing of biodegradable polymers which include poly lactic acid (pla), in plastics manufacturing, solvents, inks, and as a source of calcium lactate in prescription drugs industry. Lactic acid is likewise a first-rate supply for manufacturing of a number of the other chemicals along with lactate esters, propylene glycol propylene oxide, propanoic acid acetaldehyde, acrylic acid, 2,3-pentanedione, and dilactide.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), CSM N.V. (The Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), and NatureWorks LLC (U.S).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of Global Lactic Acid Market are as follows:

Increase in end user applications

Growth in require for lactic acid based personal care products

The major driving factors of Polylactic Acid Market are as follows:

Rising customer preference for eco friendly packaging

Increasing crude oil costs

The restraining factors of Global Lactic Acid Market are as follows:

Price competitiveness beside conventional polymers

The restraining factors of Polylactic Acid Market are as follows:

Instability of raw material cost

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Lactic Acid Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Lactic Acid Market is segmented has been segmented as below:

The Global Lactic Acid Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis is segmented on the basis of Lactic acid and Polylactic acid. Lactic acid is segmented into Biodegradable polymers, Pharmaceuticals, Food and beverages, Personal care products and Others. Polylactic acid is segmented into Packaging, Automobile, Agriculture, Electronics, Textiles and Others.

By Regional Analysis is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Global Polylactic acid Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 10.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 20.5% in the given forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for lactic acid and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Lactic Acid Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/lactic-acid-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 MARKETS COVERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE

1.5.2 MARKET SHARE

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.5.4 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Lactic Acid Market, By Application

8 Polylactic Acid Market, By Application

10 Polylactic Acid Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 BASF SE

12.3 Teijin Ltd

12.4 The DOW Chemical Company

12.5 Corbion N.V.

12.6 Meredian Holdings Group, Inc.

12.7 Natureworks LLC

12.8 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd

12.9 Synbra Technology B.V.

12.10 WEI MON Industry Co., Ltd.

12.11 Galactic S.A.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Laminated Glass Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast by 2023

Global Lignin Market Size is Projected to be Around 125 kilo Tons By 2023

Lignosulfonates Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth by 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

Source: http://heraldkeeper.com