Who Is CT Cash Homes And How Can We Help You If You’re Relocating And Need To Sell In Connecticut?

We’re investors. We support our families and beautify neighborhoods by buying houses from Connecticut home owners who need to sell fast for one reason or another.

The types of sellers who tend to work with us include people who…

Need to sell fast (we can close in as little as 7 days if you need us to)

Don’t want to hassle with listing a property with an agent

Don’t want to pay real estate agent fees

Can’t sell their house for one reason or another (we buy houses in as-is condition)

… or a variety of other reasons



But we’re passionate people, and we believe in the Connecticut community.

We’re honest and straightforward.

We’ll quote you a fair price, and we can close fast with cash.

If you’re prepared to wait and can hire professionals to help, you can manage the sale of your property from a distance. In certain circumstances that risk can pay off.

We’re happy to help you find answers to your toughest questions about your Rhode Island real estate, so please feel free to call us at (860) 249-0950 and chat with us anytime.

Media Contact

Company Name: CT Cash Homes

Contact Person: Michael Stevens

Email: Send Email

Phone: (860) 249-0950

Address:225 Oakland Rd, Suite 202

City: South Windsor

State: Connecticut

Country: United States

Website: https://ctcashhomes.com/







