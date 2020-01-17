January 17th, 2020 - NEW YORK - MyHydrogenWaterBottle.com, has announced the availability of alkaline hydrogen water. Known for its numerous health benefits without side effects, Hydrogen water is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA, meaning that it’s approved for human consumption and not known to cause harm. Started in the year 2000, The company sells products that are associated with its core interests which are good water, good alkaline diet and toxin-free lifestyle. As specialists and good at helping people, dealing with www.hydrogenwaterbottle.com is fundamentally different, the company has been enjoying huge patronage from around the world.

The essential of hydrogen water in reducing risk of metabolic syndrome has been established through a study on 20 patients who were at risk for metabolic syndrome that consuming hydrogen rich water for 10 weeks decreases total cholesterol and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels and significantly improved HDL cholesterol. When a similar study was conducted on 26 healthy adults, drinking hydrogen water every day for four weeks did not decrease markers of oxidative stress when compared to a placebo group, who didn’t drink it. Hydrogen water consumption has a lot of benefits; it helps in controlling Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes by Improves Lipid and Glucose Metabolism, benefits the mind by decreasing symptoms of depression along with physical illness, improves mood by development and growth of brain cells, muscles relaxation for athletes, cancer prevention, improves quality of life in cancer patients, among others.

The company has different types of SPE PEM technology portable hydrogen water machine which makes hydrogen rich water for healthy drinking at $49.99. Drinking hydrogen water is an amazing method to stay hydrated which is important when it comes to oral health, as the antibacterial effects of hydrogen prevent gum disease. “We remain as we began; committed to assisting as many people as we can with improving their life with the alkaline way of life,” said a statement from the My Hydrogen Water Bottle Team.

For more information visit: https://myhydrogenwaterbottle.com and you can order fro the site.

My Hydrogen Water Bottle prides itself on the support it gives. Its capability to solve water problems for its numerous customers is the backbone of its long-term success, constantly updating its support pages and methods of helping customer. It opens to customers Mondays – Fridays, 9am – 5pm AEST with extended open hours for summer.

About My Hydrogen Water Bottle

In 2010 development of the alka-water, our own non-electric water ionizer, and filter, based and improving upon a Chinese model. We are seriously committed to spreading the message of alkaline hydrogen water throughout the world.

