Description:

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software. Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.

Building Information Modelling (BIM)market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systèmes

AECOM

Tekla Corporation

Nemetschek

Trimble Navigation Limited

Intergraph Corporation

ASSA ABLOY Group

4M Building Solutions

Building Information Modelling (BIM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Segment by Type covers:

Software

Services

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

Scope of theBuilding Information Modelling (BIM) MarketReport:

The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are rapidly increasing construction activities across the globe. Government regulatory bodies are also taking initiatives to raise the adoption of BIM in their respective countries. Adoption by small and medium enterprises is giving momentum to the BIM market. However, the high cost of BIM software and continuous software up gradation are hindering the market growth. It requires trained expertise in order to use it. Thus, low awareness about software handling can hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement by some companies that are developing a mobile application to access services will surge demand of BIM market over the forecast period. BIM improve visualization, increased productivity, reduced cost and increased the speed of delivery will enforce the demand of this market in future.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Building Information Modelling (BIM) marketgrowth rate?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Building Information Modelling (BIM) market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Building Information Modelling (BIM)market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Building Information Modelling (BIM) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Building Information Modelling (BIM) market?

What are the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Building Information Modelling (BIM)Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Building Information Modelling (BIM)Industry?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Building Information Modelling (BIM) Industry?

Key Benefits

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

