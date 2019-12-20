[2019-2024] In the strategy analysis, Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) industry. The key countries of Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

A protonic ceramic fuel cell (PCFC) is a fuel cell based on a ceramic electrolyte material that exhibits high protonic conductivity at elevated temperatures.



PCFCs share the thermal and kinetic advantages of high temperature operation at 700 degrees Celsius with molten carbonate and solid oxide fuel cells, while exhibiting all of the intrinsic benefits of proton conduction in proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) and phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC). The high operating temperature is necessary to achieve very high electrical fuel efficiency with hydrocarbon fuels. PCFCs can operate at high temperatures and electrochemically oxidize fossil fuels directly to the anode. This eliminates the intermediate step of producing hydrogen through the costly reforming process. Gaseous molecules of the hydrocarbon fuel are absorbed on the surface of the anode in the presence of water vapor, and hydrogen atoms are efficiently stripped off to be absorbed into the electrolyte, with carbon dioxide as the primary reaction product. PCFCs have a solid electrolyte, so that the membrane cannot dry out as with PEM fuel cells, and liquid cannot leak out as with PAFCs.



Among the major fuel cells types, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) account for nearly 60% market share. Following Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), both Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) account for more than 14% market share.



Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC) are similar to SOFCs in many ways. The major difference is that hydrogen moves through the ceramic electrolyte rather than oxygen. These fuel cells are much like a hybrid between a SOFC and a PEMFC. The major benefit of PCFCs is their ability to utilize a wide variety of fuel sources. Coal, wood, hydrocarbons, and even non-fossilized organic matter can all be used as fuel.



Now, Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC) technology are still under development as it is not mass produced. The Colorado School of Mines (Mines) and The Research Council of Norway are the main research institutes of Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC).



