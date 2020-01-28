The scope of the Cloud GIS Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The"Cloud GIS"Market 2020 report offers a large number of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future lookout for the Cloud GIS market growth around the globe.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud GIS Market

In 2019, the global Cloud GIS market size was US$ 917.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2820.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Cloud GIS Scope and Market Size

Cloud GIS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud GIS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cloud GIS market is segmented into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, etc.

Segment by Application, the Cloud GIS market is segmented into Government, Enterprises, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cloud GIS market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cloud GIS market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cloud GIS Market Share Analysis

Cloud GIS market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Cloud GIS business, the date to enter into the Cloud GIS market, Cloud GIS product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include ESRI, Google Maps (Google), Bing Maps (Microsoft), SuperMap, Zondy Cyber Group, GeoStar, Hexagon Geospatial, CARTO, GIS Cloud, etc.

This report focuses on the global Cloud GIS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud GIS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Players of 2020 Cloud GIS Market Report:

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Cyber Group

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

This report studies the Cloud GIS market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Cloud GIS Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Cloud GIS Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Government

Enterprises

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cloud GIS market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Cloud GIS Production by Regions

5 Cloud GIS Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

Continued to more detail chapters.

