Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests, Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay), Disease (Avian Influenza, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Pasteurellosis, Chicken Anemia, Avian Reovirus, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Avian Encephalomyelitis), Service (Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 127.27 million by 2025 from USD 54.29 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Rising incidence of disease in poultry, and increased demand for poultry-derived food products are expected to drive the market. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the growth of the Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market.
In 2017, the Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with market share of 33.8%, followed by Zoetis 28.1%, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. 18.3% and QIAGEN 7.5%.
