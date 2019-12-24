Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests, Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay), Disease (Avian Influenza, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Pasteurellosis, Chicken Anemia, Avian Reovirus, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Avian Encephalomyelitis), Service (Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 127.27 million by 2025 from USD 54.29 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Rising incidence of disease in poultry, and increased demand for poultry-derived food products are expected to drive the market. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the growth of the Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation:Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market

The Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on test into three notable segments as enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) market is likely to dominate market with 52.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 68.91 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on disease into eleven notable segments; avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anemia and others. In 2018, avian influenza market is likely to dominate market with 28.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 39.72 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; bacteriology, parasitology and virology. In 2018, bacteriology market is likely to dominate market with 62.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 78.83 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period.

Based on country, the market is segmented into 11 main Japan, China, Singapore, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC. China is expected to dominate the market with 24.6% share in 2018 and India is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2018-2025

Key Drivers:Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market

Key Points:Asia-Pacific Poultry Diagnostics Market

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostics market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with market share of 33.8%, followed by Zoetis 28.1%, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. 18.3% and QIAGEN 7.5%.

Enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), is dominating the Asia-Pacific poultry diagnostic market.

The avian influenza segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

