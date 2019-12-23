The global solar control window film market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Solar control window films mainly offer thermal insulation, heat and glare reduction, and UV filtration; and are widely used in the building and construction industry along with the facade system.

The global solar control window film market is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for weather-specific façade. Environmental degradation through fossil fuel usage is evident. Taking the external environment into account, the demand for weather-specific facades along with the solar control window films is fostering across the globe. This includes the proper orientation of each facade and solar shading facades during the construction of the building.

Solar control window films offer thermal insulation to a building which makes them an innovative material to be used to control the temperature of the building. Solar control window films are commonly used along with the façade in many countries including the US, UK, Germany, China, India, and many more. This augments the growth of the global solar control window film market.

Apart from solar control window films, different kinds of advanced facades, such as an active wall, interactive wall, curtain wall, closed cavity facade, and triple glazing are commonly used in UK and some European countries. Moreover, China has a different climate zone, which includes the sub-tropical climate. Therefore, there are certain regulations being posed by the Chinese government for the deployment of facades on the basis of the climatic condition of the area. For instance, Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest building is designed with a bioclimatic transparent façade and equipped with solar control window films. Such factors lead to an increase in the global solar control window film market size.

Rising Building and Construction Activities are Driving the Demand for Solar Control Window Films

The adoption of facades has been observed to be increasing owing to the increasing building and construction activities across the globe. Facade plays a vital role to enhance the aesthetics of commercial buildings. Moreover, the increased global heat has necessitated the need for the installation of solar control window films that offers thermal insulation, heat and glare reduction, and UV filtration. Solar control window films are extensively used by the end-users along with the facades. This is expected to increase the market size of the global solar control window film market.

The facade has multiple essential roles, such as visual connection to the external environment, aesthetics and daylighting as well as acoustic performance and energy-related performances building facades, particularly glazing systems that have gained remarkable attention in RandD. as a result of this, new product launches have been observed during the last decade for glazing systems.

For instance, in January 2018, YKK AP America, Inc. (a developer of commercial facade systems) introduced its zero, thermally improved sightline window. The YOV Structural Silicone Glazed (SSG) Operable Vent is designed for curtain wall systems and enhances the building aesthetics. Moreover, it increases occupant comfort with intentional design and high thermal performance that allows offering natural light and better natural ventilation. Such innovations enable to encourage the demand for facade systems along with the solar control window films in commercial buildings as it leverages the performance, aesthetics, and maintains the inner temperature of commercial buildings. Thereby, augmenting the global solar control window films market growth.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Solar Control Window Films Market Report

• On the basis of the type, the ceramic solar control window film type is estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to gain maximum traction in the global solar control window film industry during the forecast period.

• Based on the end-use segment, building and construction is expected to foresee an optimistic growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Solar Control Window Films Market Segmentation

By Type

• Metallic

• Ceramic

By End-Use

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Marine

Global Solar Control Window Films Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

