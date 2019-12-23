Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Is Expected to Grasp US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR Of 8.5% Says Fortune Business Insights

The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis across the world. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insight, titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market was valued at US$ 5,793.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018-2026. Moreover, the report suggests that the lifestyles of people are slowly becoming stressful, leading to the overstimulation of immune system. This in turn, is resulting in an increasing incidence of psoriatic arthritis in developing as well as developed countries. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Drug Class

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key players leading the Animal Wound Care Market include

AbbVie Inc.,

Merck and Co., Inc.,

UCB S.A.,

Novartis AG,

Celgene Corporation,

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.,

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

LEO Pharma A/S,

Amgen Inc.

