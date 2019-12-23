NEWS »»»
Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Is Expected to Grasp US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR Of 8.5% Says Fortune Business Insights
The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis across the world. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insight, titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market was valued at US$ 5,793.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018-2026. Moreover, the report suggests that the lifestyles of people are slowly becoming stressful, leading to the overstimulation of immune system. This in turn, is resulting in an increasing incidence of psoriatic arthritis in developing as well as developed countries. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation
By Drug Class
By Route of Administration
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
