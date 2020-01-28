Global Traffic Management Systems Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Traffic Management Systems market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2026 forecast.

Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking.

With the rising population and vehicles, traffic safety has become increasingly important, which drives the demand for traffic management systems growing.

From 2010 to 2014, due to the intellectualization of traffic management systems, global traffic management systems industry developed fast with near 13.5~17.5% growth rate. As for China, because of the late start, traffic management systems industry has experienced an explosive growth, the growth rate is higher than 17.5% and average growth rate reached to 20%.

In the next years, it is estimated that traffic management systems industry will continue developing rapidly and the global revenue will reach to near 9.5 billion USD, while the same data will be 4.3 billion USD in China.

Due to the high opportunities in the RandD and sales of traffic management systems, in the future, there will be more and more investors entering into this industry.

Competition becomes more intense in traffic management systems industry, and providers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the future.

In 2019, the global Traffic Management Systems market size was US$ 1785.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3307.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Traffic Management Systems market is segmented into Integrated Urban Traffic Control System, Freeway Management System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Public Transportation System, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Traffic Management Systems market is segmented into Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy and Planning, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Traffic Management Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Traffic Management Systems market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Traffic Management Systems Market Share Analysis

Traffic Management Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Traffic Management Systems business, the date to enter into the Traffic Management Systems market, Traffic Management Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION, Baokang Electronic, etc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

SWARCO

Siemens

TomTom

THALES

IBM

Cubic

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

ENJOYOR

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

HIKVISION

Baokang Electronic

Market Segment by Product Types:

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Others

Market Segment by Applications:

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Info-mobility

Public Transport

Freeway

Consultancy and Planning

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Traffic Management Systems? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Traffic Management Systems Market Growth? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Traffic Management Systems Market Size? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Traffic Management Systems Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Traffic Management Systems Market? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Traffic Management Systems Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Traffic Management Systems Market Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Traffic Management Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Traffic Management Systems Market Trend? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Traffic Management Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Traffic Management Systems Market?

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Traffic Management Systems Market Size, Traffic Management Systems Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

History Year: 2014 to 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

