CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is projected to be driven by significant rise in investments in clinical research and development of CAR-T cell therapeutic drugs by both government as well as private players across the globe.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Overview

CAR-T cell therapy, which stands for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, is one of the specialized cancer treatments, wherein a patient’s T-cells are modified in the laboratory to fight against cancer. The T-cells are collected from the patient’s own body via apheresis procedure and are genetically engineered by introducing specific gene that acts as special receptor to bind to specific protein on patients cancer cells. CAR-T cells are then multiplied in the laboratory and then injected into the patient for treatment. The special receptor is called chimeric antigen receptor. Large number of CAR-T cells are being investigated for the treatment of different types of cancer. To date, very few CAR-T cell therapy products have been developed and commercialized and a large number of products are in different stages of clinical approval.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Key Trends

The global CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to be driven by significant rise in investments in clinical research and development of CAR-T cell therapeutic drugs by both government as well as private players across the globe. High prevalence of acutelymphoblastic lymphoma(ALL), rise in the number of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) across the globe etc.factors are likely to contribute to growth of the CAR-T cell therapy market during the forecast period. Moreover, high unmet medical needs in the field of oncology, anticipated launch of clinical trial pipeline drugs, and rise in adoption of CAR-T cell therapy treatment are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period. However, complicated process associated with the development of CAR-T cell therapeutic products leads to high cost of final product. This is likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global CAR-T cell therapy market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be bifurcated into Yescarta and Kymriah. Gilead Sciences, Inc. gained the first-mover advantage in 2017 in the U.S. by launching the first CAR T therapy, Yescarta, approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of certain relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Furthermore, high prevalence of DLBCL and anticipated commercialization of Yescarta in Europe and other developed countries are projected to drive demand during the forecast period. Kymriah is an immunocellular CAR-T cell therapy developed and commercialized by Novartis AG in August 2017 for the treatment of B-cellacute lymphoblastic leukemia. Based on application, the global market can be classified into acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global CAR-T cell therapy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to early availability of CAR-T cell therapy products, high prevalence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, high per capita health care expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to large number of clinical pipeline drugs which are likely to receive marketing and commercialization approval in the near future.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Currently, only two companies Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences, Inc. have commercialized their CAR-T cell therapy products and account for the entire market share. Other players with CAR-T cell therapy drug candidates in different phases of clinical approval are Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen, Inc., Cell Medica, and Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

