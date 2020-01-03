Geospatial Analytics Market report 2020 scrutinizes the business by a thorough analysis of market dynamics, size, current trends, problems, challenges, competition analysis, and businesses, Forecasts to 2023

Global "Geospatial Analytics Market"(2020) discusses the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers, further sheds light on market overview, key manufacturers, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Geospatial Analytics Market Report are:

ESRI Inc.

MDA Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble Geospatial

Bentley Systems

Inc.

Fugro NV

Harris Corporation

Atkins Plc.

General Electric (GE)

Critigen LLC

Digital Globe Inc.

GeoSpatial Analytics Inc.

The global geospatial analytics market has been estimated at USD 39.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.89% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Europe accounted for the largest share, accounting for around 35% of the global market share, while Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Commoditization of Geospatial Information

A gradual shift in market dynamics of geospatial analytics has transformed the way end users interact with technology. The focus has shifted from standalone products with limited geo-referencing to the concept of ‘system integration’, wherein, geospatial analytics is being integrated across all the major workflows and solutions within a business.

The advent of UAVs and drones is partly responsible for greater availability of data, as they enable remote monitoring of location data with minimal human intervention. Consumerization of geospatial services is also expected to add further pressure on analytics vendors, to constantly innovate and collaborate with other firms for staying relevant in the market.

GIS to Dominate the Technology Segment

Remote Sensing, GPS, and GIS are the major technologies considered in the report. The global geospatial analytics market is dominated by GIS and GPS technologies. The GIS segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.10% through the forecast period. GIS refers to the set of information systems that enable the design, development, and presentation of spatial-data, while GPS refers to satellite-based geolocation systems that provide universal access to location-based data through stand-alone or connected units. The emergence of cloud-based spatial data offers cost-effective end-user solutions to a wide range of end-user verticals. Going forward, GIS solutions are expected to witness high traction in defense, infrastructure, and transportation services.

Europe to Dominate the Market Growth

Europe has the highest share, accounting for around 35% of the global market share in 2019. The market in Europe is highly driven by increased emphasis on security and safety, and the high demand for implementing geospatial services to gather real-time information

Reasons to Purchase the Geospatial Analytics Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Convergence of Geospatial Practices

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Geospatial Services in Novel Applications

4.2.3 Commoditization of Geospatial Information

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 High Costs and Operational Concerns

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Technology Snapshot

5.1 Technology Overview

5.2 Evolution Of GIS

6. Global Geospatial Analytics Market Segmentation

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Surface Analysis

6.1.2 Network Analysis

6.1.3 Geovisualization

6.1.4 Others

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Remote Sensing

6.2.2 GPS

6.2.3 GIS

6.2.4 Others

6.3 By Application

6.3.1 Surveying

6.3.2 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

6.3.3 Medicine and Public Safety

6.3.4 Climate Change Adaption

6.3.5 Others

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 Business

6.4.2 Utility and Communication

6.4.3 Defense and Intelligence

6.4.4 Automotive

6.4.5 Government

6.4.6 Natural Resources

6.4.7 Others

6.5 By Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.1.1 United States

6.5.1.2 Canada

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.2.1 United Kingdom

6.5.2.2 Germany

6.5.2.3 France

6.5.2.4 Italy

6.5.2.5 Spain

6.5.2.6 Russia

6.5.2.7 Others

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.3.1 China

6.5.3.2 Japan

6.5.3.3 India

6.5.3.4 Australia

6.5.3.5 South Korea

6.5.3.6 Others

6.5.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5.4.1 UAE

6.5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.3 Israel

6.5.4.4 Others

6.5.5 Latin America

6.5.5.1 Brazil

6.5.5.2 Argentina

6.5.5.3 Mexico

6.5.5.4 Others

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the Geospatial Analytics Market

