January 23, 2020 Tech enthusiasts, news readers and just about anyone with a passion to stay updated with exciting news will be in awe of the newly launched Privus Reader.



Despite the best efforts of social media networks like Twitter, RSS Feeds are unmatched in what they do, providing tailored updates in a timely manner.The new-look Privus Reader is primed to deliver a more modern service to its users. Site visitors will be able to all their favorite news feeds and organize them just how they like it. This is an effective upgrade from existing RSS readers where users have no control over organizing their news feeds.



With an endless list of news sources out there, Privus Reader will ensure their users get the best experience with an equally extensive list of outlets to choose from. This development ensures that readers can follow their preferred news sources even on the platform. An exciting “favorite” feature allows users to mark and keep newsletters or articles they would love to see again in the future.



Previous RSS readers were plagued with cases of insecurity, but not Privus Reader. The team at Privus Reader have ensured an extra layer of safety by encrypting all data on the platform. Every user will have sole access to data inputted on the platform. Unlike social media and offline newspapers, readers can follow information valued by them privately.



First time users have come forward to say Privus Reader offers an appreciable and unique reading experience. The platform is touted to contribute positively to productivity with a clean reading experience. With an easy-to-use interface, the Privus Reader fits perfectly with readers from all age group and demography. Being a free and open source platform crowns the efforts of the team to provide a dynamic feel to RSS feed readers.



