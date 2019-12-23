Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the, in terms of demand and supply, cost structure, barriers, facts, insights, and industry-validated market data. This document categorizes with the aid of groups, district, range.

Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market: Manufacturer Detail

Greenlight Planet

M-KOPA Kenya

Schneider Electric

SMA Solar Technology

Su-Kam Power Systems

Off-grid solar power systems allow you to store your solar power in batteries for use when the power grid goes down or if you are not on the grid. Hybrid systems provide power to offset the grid power whenever the sun is shining and will even send excess power to the grid for credit for later use.

Owing to various expensive factors, the cost of the main grid extension for rural electrification is quite high. Grid extension is affordable and offers a lower cost per kW while covering a highly dense area. Regions lacking grid access are sparsely populated and as a result, grid extension becomes an expensive option.

Because of the high cost of grid extension, several governments and communities are implementing stand-alone energy systems to provide decentralized power to remote households and communities since these off-grid systems are highly cost-effective and can be scaled according to the various power needs.

The global Off-grid Solar Power Systems market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Off-grid Solar Power Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-grid Solar Power Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Off-grid Solar Power Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Off-grid Solar Power Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market by Types:

DC

AC

Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market by Applications:

Residental

Non-residential

Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

1.1 Definition of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

1.2 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Off-grid Solar Power Systems

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue Analysis

4.3 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue by Regions

5.2 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.3.2 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

5.4 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.4.2 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

5.5 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.5.2 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

5.6 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.6.2 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

5.8 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production

5.8.2 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Import and Export

6 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Production by Type

6.2 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Revenue by Type

6.3 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Price by Type

7 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market

9.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Off-grid Solar Power Systems Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Off-grid Solar Power Systems Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

