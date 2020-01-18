Blood Glucose Test Strips Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

New research report on “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Blood Glucose Test Strips market. Blood Glucose Test Strips market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Blood Glucose Test Strips market report offers an extensive analysis of Blood Glucose Test Strips industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Blood Glucose Test Strips industry.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global blood glucose test strips market was estimated at around USD 8,022.8 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is segmented by component (blood glucose test strips), end user (hospital and personal use test strips), and geography.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245403

Market Overview:

As a part of diabetes treatment, constant monitoring of glucose levels is required. Blood glucose levels if not monitored regularly can lead to severe complications. Diabetes management process is an expensive service. At the large scale, patients use blood glucose test strips. The retail cost of these strips varies from 50 cents per piece to as high as USD 5 per strip.

Price is often a significant concern for the purchase of blood glucose test strips. Although various countries, like the United Kingdom, provide reimbursements for prescribed test strips, the majority of the patients have to pay for them from their pockets.

The frequency of monitoring glucose levels depends on the type of diabetes and varies from patient to patient.

Type 1 diabetic patients need to check their blood glucose levels at regular intervals to monitor their blood glucose levels and adjust the insulin dosing accordingly.

Therefore, if a patient performs 5-6 tests in a day, the average expenditure on test strips would be over USD 180/month. These expenses add to the already high diabetes management costs and are impeding the market growth.

Blood Glucose Test Strips market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Are:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Roche

Johnson and Johnson

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

Acon

Trivida

Rossmax

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245403

Key Market Trends:- Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market



Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).

Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.

Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.

Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.



North America to Dominate the Market



Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.

Europe is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North America is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline RandD in diabetes.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Blood Glucose Test Strips Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Blood Glucose Test Strips Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Blood Glucose Test Strips Devices by analyzing trends?

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245403

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.8.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.9.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.10.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.11.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle and Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)



6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson and Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Global Agricultural Tires Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size and Share, New Innovations of Leading Players and Forecast till 2024

-Global Smart Waste Management Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

-Global Industrial Gas Market 2019-2024 | Industry Analysis by Growth Potential, Types, Applications, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2019-2024 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast