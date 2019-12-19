Grape Seed Oil Market is aimed at presenting the findings of a thorough primary and secondary work done to explore the market acceptance for a new entrant.

Global “Grape Seed Oil Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Grape Seed Oil market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Grape Seed Oil new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.

The Global Grape Seed Oil market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 4% with revenue USD 73.8 million” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.52%" by the end of 2024.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Grape Seed Oil market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Grape Seed Oil Market:

Grape Seed Oil Market analysis considers sales from mechanical extraction and chemical extraction types. Our study also finds the sales of grape seed oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the mechanical extraction segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as preserving the natural structure of grape seed oil will play a significant role in the mechanical extraction segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global grape seed oil market report looks at factors such as application of grape seed oil in cosmetics, health benefits of consuming grape seed oil, and increasing number of distribution channels. However, availability of substitute products, effect of climate change on grape yield, and high transportation cost and low market price may hamper the growth of the grape seed oil industry over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE:

Mechanical extraction

Chemical extraction

Leading Key Players of Global Grape Seed Oil Market:

Aromex Industry

Augustus Oils Ltd.

Berjé Inc.

Costa D’Oro Spa

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

ITOCHU Corp.

Oleificio Salvadori Srl

OLITALIA Srl

Pietro Coricelli Spa

and Pompeian Inc.

Grape Seed Oil Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Grape Seed Oil market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Grape Seed Oil Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Application Of Grape Seed Oil In Cosmetics



Trends: Therapeutic Use Of Grape Seed Oil



Challenges: Availability Of Substitute Products





Increasing application of grape seed oil in cosmetics



Grape seed oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, which are helpful in moisturizing the skin, healing acne, lightening skin, tightening pores, and reducing the appearance of scars. Grape seed oil also contains linolenic acid and powerful antioxidants such as procyanidin oligomers which help stimulate hair growth. Owing to the benefits of using grape seed oil many cosmetics manufacturers include grape seed oil as an ingredient and preservative in cosmetic products such as soaps, lotions, creams, and other body care and hair care products. This increasing application of grape seed oil in cosmetics will lead to the expansion of the global grape seed oil market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Therapeutic use of grape seed oil



Using grape seed oil for a therapeutic massage is known to provide numerous benefits such as regenerating damaged skin, reducing body pain, improving sleep quality, reducing stress levels, alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy on the skin, treating migraines and chronic headaches, and easing the discomfort of labor. The presence of vitamins, minerals, and proteins in grape seed oil makes it ideal for body massage. Also, aromatherapy through grape seed oil is known to provide various physiological and psychological benefits, which will be a positive trend influencing the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.





Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Grape Seed Oil market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Grape Seed Oil market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Grape Seed Oil application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Grape Seed Oil market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Grape Seed Oil market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global grape seed oil market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grape seed oil manufacturers, that include Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berjé Inc., Costa D’Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.Also, the grape seed oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Grape Seed Oil Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



•Market segmentation by type



•Comparison by type



•Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by type



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Use of grape seed oil in biodiesel production



•Increased use of grape seed oil in restaurants



•Therapeutic use of grape seed oil



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Aromex Industry



•Augustus Oils Ltd.



•Berjé Inc.



•Costa D’Oro Spa



•Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH



•ITOCHU Corp.



•Oleificio Salvadori Srl



•OLITALIA Srl



•Pietro Coricelli Spa



•Pompeian Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE

