A rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders globally, increase in the incidence of hemorrhages, rise in the number of road accidents leading to brain injury, high R&D funding, and rise in government initiatives are major factors expected to drive the global ventricular drainage sets market.

Global Ventricular Drainage Sets Market: Overview

An external ventricular drain is used for the drainage of cerebrospinal fluid from the ventricles of the brain. Ventricular drainage systems are used to relieve elevated intracranial pressure, drain blood after hemorrhages, drain infected cerebrospinal fluid, divert flow of cerebrospinal fluid, and monitor intracranial pressure.

A ventricular drainage set consists of an external drainage system connected to a ventricular catheter. The system comprises various components such as an access port, antireflux collection chamber, drainage bag, and pressure scale. It is usually inserted in the operation theatre by a neurosurgeon, and the procedure is carried out under general anesthesia.

Global Ventricular Drainage Sets Market: Key Trends

The global ventricular drainage sets market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. A rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders globally, increase in the incidence of hemorrhages, rise in the number of road accidents leading to brain injury, high RandD funding, and rise in government initiatives are major factors expected to drive the global ventricular drainage sets market. According to fact sheets published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year there are approximately 140,000 deaths due to stroke in the U.S..

About 87% of all strokes are ischemic and results in the blocking of blood flow to the brain. Strokes costs the U.S. an estimated US$ 34 Bn each year, which includes cost of health care services, medicines, and missed days of work. These factors are likely to boost the market. However, complications associated with the ventricular drainage procedure and susceptibility to infections that may result in death are expected to restrain the growth of the global ventricular drainage sets market.

Global Ventricular Drainage Sets Market: Segmentation

The global ventricular drainage sets market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into ventricular drainage sets and accessories. The ventricular drainage sets segment held a key share of the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to the wide use of ventricular drainage sets in relieving elevated intracranial pressure.

Based on application, the global ventricular drainage sets market can be categorized into intraventricular hemorrhage, intracranial hypertension, hydrocephalus, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) infection, and others. The intraventricular hemorrhage segment dominated the market, due to an increase in the prevalence of traumatic brain injuries and vascular malformations. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue from 2018 to 2026.

Global Ventricular Drainage Sets Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global ventricular drainage sets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to high incidence of traumatic brain injury and increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders in the U.S..

According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability and contributes to about 30% of all injury deaths in the U.S.. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR, owing to a rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases, increased incidences of brain injury, and improvement in health care infrastructure.

Global Ventricular Drainage Sets Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global ventricular drainage sets market include Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, and Möller Medical GmbH.

