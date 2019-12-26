Global Service Delivery Automation Market Research Report 2018 is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Service Delivery Automation Market.

As per study key players of this market are IBM Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States), Blue Prism Ltd. (United Kingdom), UiPath (Romania), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (XAI) Corporation (United States), Celaton Ltd. (U.K.), Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), IPsoft Pvt. Ltd. (India) and BMC Software Inc. (United States)

Service Delivery Automation (SDA) refers to the automation of human actions by technology in an IT or business process. SDA has an ability to supplement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can streamline business process and minimalize disruption. Market players are focusing on technological developments. For instance, BMC Software Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, robotic process automation (RPA) provider to include RPA across service desk processes to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation's capabilities. Further, the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and others to improve service delivery automation process driving the demand for service delivery automation.

Global Service Delivery Automation Market and Competitive Analysis

Market Drivers

Emergence of ERP and Shared Device Concepts in Service Delivery Automation

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Robotic-Enabled Delivery Automation Services

Restraints

High Initial Implementation Cost of Service Delivery Automation

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Modern Business Process Management

Challenges

Lack of Awareness regarding Service Delivery Automation in Emerging Countries

Type (IT Process Automation (Infrastructure Automation Application Lifecycle Automation), Business Process Automation (Generic Automation, Process Specific Automation, Industry Specific Automation)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecommunication & Media, Travel, Hospitality & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others)

Service Delivery Automation Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa***

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

