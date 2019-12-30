Key Companies Covered in UAV Market Report are 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, AguaDrone, Airbus, Autel Robotics, Boeing, DJI, EHang, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman and more

The global UAV market is expected to gain impetus from an increasing procurement of military UAVs by defense forces across the world. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application (Military, Commercial and Civil, Homeland Security, Consumers), By System (Airframe, Payload, Avionics, Propulsion), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), By Type (Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid CTOL UAVs), MTOW, Range, and Regional Forecast, 2015-2026.”

list of key companies mentioned in UAV Market report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment

AguaDrone

Airbus

Autel Robotics

Boeing

DJI

EHang

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman

Parrot

Textron

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Kespry

Insitu

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Delair

CyPhy

Dragonfly Innovations, Inc.

Action Drone

Hubsan

As per the report, the market is projected to reach USD 15.82 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.24%. However, the UAV market size was valued at USD 3.82 Billion in 2015.

The report offers recommendations on robust strategies and guidelines for companies to enhance their positions in the market. Our team of highly skilled analysists have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information for this report.

Therefore, the data provided is trustworthy and highly accurate. It further offers several insights, namely, the UAV market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, competitive landscape, key players, and challenges.

Semi and Fully Autonomous Technology to Grow Rapidly Owing to Advancements

In terms of technology, the UAV market is categorized into semi-autonomous, remotely operated, and fully-autonomous. Amongst these, the remotely operated technology holds the highest UAV market share at present. It is because remotely operated drones are used beyond the visual line of sight to perform numerous operations. Additionally, those drones are capable of emergency handover between control channels as well as emergency landing.

The semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous technologies are anticipated to exhibit astonishingly high CAGRs during the forthcoming years. The demand for semi-autonomous technology will rise due to the emergence of new application areas. Fully-autonomous technology, on the other hand, will showcase high demand due to its innovative features, namely, waypoint flight and stability enhancement.

Requirement of UAVs for Marine and Border Surveillance Activities to Favor Growth in North America

The UAV market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the adoption of UAVs for border and marine surveillance activities.

Also, an increasing usage of commercial drones for engineering projects, personal use, security purposes, and agricultural applications in countries, such as Canada and the U.S. are expected to contribute to UAV market growth in this region. Moreover, the presence of several renowned UAV market players, namely, Aeryon Labs, Textron, 3D Robotics, and General Atomics would fuel growth.

Northrop Bags a Contract from the U.S. Navy and ADF for Supplying MQ-4C Triton UAV

Northrop Grumman Corporation, an aerospace and defense technology company, headquartered in Virginia, announced that it has successfully bagged a contract from the U.S. navy and the Australian Defense Force (ADF) in June 2019. The contract is worth USD 65 Million and it will enable Northrop to manufacture and deliver three LRIP Lot 5 MQ-4C Triton UAVs.

It will also offer associated materials and equipment for two of the ground stations. The ADF requires 7 long endurance and high altitude Triton UAVs. Northrop will make sure to deliver the same by cooperating with the U.S. navy. Australia will also procure 15P-8A Poseidon MPA for enhancing its capability of maritime surveillance.

The MQ-4C Triton UAV is based on the U.S. Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk. It provides maritime ISR capability by utilizing multiple sensors persistently.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments Key Contracts and Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Global UAV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application



Military





Commercial and Civil





Recreational



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By System



UAV Airframe





UAV Payloads





UAV Avionics





UAV Propulsion





UAV Software



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technology



Remotely Operated





Semi-Autonomous





Fully-Autonomous



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Class



Small UAVs





Tactical UAVs





Strategic UAVs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country



North America





Europe





Asia pacific





Latin America





Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued….!

