Chagas Disease TreatmentMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Nortec Quimica SA

Bayer AG

Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA

Maprimed S.A

Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco

This report focus on drugs for treating Chagas Disease. Chagas disease is an endemic in 21 Latin American countries caused by kinetoplastid protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi, primarily transmitted by large, blood-sucking reduviid insects widely known as 'the kissing bugs'. Moreover, the disease can be transferred through other means such as blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions. The recent past has witnessed spread of Chagas disease to developed economies such as Europe and North America, due to migration of people from Latin America to others countries.

The global Chagas Disease Treatment market was valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chagas Disease Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chagas Disease Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chagas Disease Treatment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chagas Disease Treatment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segment by Type covers:

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox

Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Chagas Disease Treatment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Chagas Disease Treatment market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Chagas Disease Treatment market.

