World-wide Dry-type Transformer Market Report (2020) gives analysis of top manufacturers, size, type and application, with earnings market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2023

Global "Dry-type Transformer Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Dry-type Transformer Market Report are:

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Siemens AG

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Jinpan International USA Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

General Electric Company

Virginia Transformer Corp.

The global dry-type transformer market is likely to grow at a significant rate, on account of increasing demand for electricity, growing focus on reduction of fire hazards, augmentation in power infrastructure, etc. The demand for electricity is growing on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments and increasing usage of electrical appliances. The dry-type transformers are eco-friendly products, and it has safety advantages over wet-type transformers, which is a big boost for its market. Increasing investments in the transmission and distribution networks in countries, such as India and China, provides tremendous opportunity for dry-type transformers market during the forecast period. Countries in the Middle East and African region, like Iran and Saudi Arabia, are also investing in the expansion and restructuring of power grids, which increases the growth prospects of the dry-type transformer market. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for dry-type transformers, with almost 42% of the market share, in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominating market position during 2018-2023 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

Focus on Eco-friendly Products Drives the Market

Globally, improving the usage of eco-friendly products is growing, which has led to the development of technologies that can help in accomplishing the environmental targets. The wet-type transformers are prone to safety-related issues due to lower cooling rating, thereby leading to leakages from overheating. The use of dry-type transformers eliminates leaks and spills, hence, they are eco-friendly in nature. The dry-type transformers are a handy option to replace wet-type transformers, and after completion of their lifecycle. Apart from leakages and spills, the wet-type transformers have high risk of catching fire. Therefore, additional protocols are required to manage fire and environmental risks. Moreover, growth in indoor installation of transformers is a big boost for dry-type transformers. The use of eco-friendly products in upgradation and development of power infrastructure is being focused upon, which creates business opportunities for dry-type transformers, globally. Therefore, focus on eco-friendly products is a big boost for the dry-type transformer market during the forecast period.

Industrial Sector - Major Market

The industrial sector is the major consumer of electricity on account of widespread power requirements during operations. The demand for energy in the form of electrical is growing due to development of industrial infrastructure. Therefore, with surge in industrial infrastructure, the demand for dry-type transformer is predicted to grow.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, owing to increasing industrialization and surging demand for energy. The dry-type technologies are also helpful in eliminating environmental risks related to leaks and spills. As the Asia-Pacific countries account for 43.9% share in the global electricity generation, the region is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

September 2019: The acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions by ABB will include dry-type transformers.

September 2019: The Lucknow metro development will require dispatch of auxiliary dry-type transformers for overhead electrification and powering the metro stations for lighting and other requirements.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Dry-type Transformer Market Analysis, by Voltage (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023)

7.1 Low Voltage

7.2 Medium Voltage

8. Global Dry-type Transformer Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023)

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9. Global Dry-type Transformer Market Analysis, by Application (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023)

9.1 Industrial

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Others

10. Global Dry-type Transformer Market Analysis, by End-phase (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023)

10.1 Single Phase

10.2 Three Phase

11. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Buisness Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Development and Analyst View)

11.1 Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

11.2 ABB Ltd

11.3 Eaton Corporation PLC.

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

11.6 Voltamp Transformers Ltd

11.7 Schneider Electric SE

11.8 Jinpan International USA Ltd

11.9 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

11.10 General Electric Company

11.11 Virginia Transformer Corp.

(*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile)

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

13. Appendix

13.1 Disclaimer

(**Subject to availability on public domain)

