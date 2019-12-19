The global gynecology software market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the market growth include the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cervical cancer, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis, among others.

The global gynecology software market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period. Increasing IVF treatment is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. IVF is one type of reproductive technology that is used for infertility treatment and gestational surrogacy. The IVF has been used to overcome infertility in females having a problem in the fallopian tubes. There has been increasing in the adoption of IVF technology for fertilization of an egg. Increasing IVF treatment due to its success rate is impacting the growth of the gynecology software market, as there are several companies that are providing IVF software for the management of IVF clinical procedures and processes, such as MedITEX.

IVF treatment in the US is growing at a pace due to its success rate. The upward trend in the number of IVF treatments is anticipated to continue as more couples are marrying later in life, as this would reduce the fertility power of couples. According to the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (JSOG), around 424,000 IVF procedures were performed in 2015, resulting in 51,000 births. According to the Health Ministry of Japan, the number of babies born in the country fell below 1 million annually for the first time in 2016 when the country’s total fertility rate (the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime) stood at 1.44, down 0.01 point from the previous year.

IVF treatment is one of the major procedures that are performed to overcome infertility issues; hence growing used of IVF technology across the globe will lead to an increase in the growth of the gynecology software market.

Substantial Opportunity in Emerging Economies

Significant growth in healthcare facilities is observed in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil that provide ample growth to the gynecology software market. Various factors such as the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a growing number of surgeries are raising the demand for gynecology software for better management. Rising medical tourism and the geriatric population are estimated to support the market growth in Asia-Pacific. Various studies have shown the prevalence rates of PCOS in Indian women between 3.7% to 22.5%. This rate is very high compared to the mean global prevalence rate which is 5% to 10%.

Additionally, a hospital-based study in South India depicted the PCOS prevalence of 11% in rural India. Moreover, it was recorded 25% in urban adolescent girls who were aged 12-19 years. Apart from that, the fertility rate in India is declining at a faster pace this is owing to growth in the aging population, changing the lifestyle of the people which includes tobacco and alcohol consumption, consumption of caffeine, overweight and others. In 2010, the fertility rate in India was 2.4 children per woman, which is decline to 2.3 in the year 2016. Such a wide prevalence of gynecological disorders will drive the growth of gynecology treatment procedures in these emerging economies, which in turn, will raise the growth of the gynecology software market.

Global Gynecology Software Market - Segmentation

By Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

By End-User

• Gynecology Clinics

• Fertility Centers

• Hospitals

Global Gynecology Software Market - Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

