Wearable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report by Product Type (Smartwatches and Fitness Bands, Eyewear, and Earwear) and by Application (Consumer Electronics, Gaming, and Enterprise) and Forecast, 2019-2025

The global wearable AI market is growing at a significant CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period. the market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $15 billion in 2025. A wearable device is a machine which can be attached to a human body with the use of the strap. These devices are widely available across the globe. Tech companies are innovating these devices to be small enough to wear and in which various sensors can be fit that can collect and provide information about surroundings.

Wearable devices have a lot of applications, consumer electronics is the most eminent industry where it is used as smartwatch and wearable fitness bands. However, certain technologies have been developed recently Such as AI and machine learning. AI has been implemented in these wearable devices due to which they can be used for several additional applications primarily for healthcare, sports, and fitness use such as checking heartbeats, blood pressure and informing the user time to time.

In recent time, many smart assistants have been developed such as SIRI, Alexa, Google assistant and so on, most of the popular wearable devices are based on these assistants. However, some of the wearable manufacturers were able to integrate their own in-house intelligent assistants that are made for a particular task rather than all in one. One of the major factors that are driving the global wearable AI market is sports and fitness.

A famous smart sports apparel manufacturer and vendor “Sensorial fitness” makes wearable device embedded with AI with in-app coaching, which is primarily made worth keeping runners in mind, it provides real-time performance analytics, actionable audio and visual feedback to improve an athlete’s performance with minimizing injuries. Additionally, game your game is another company which makes embedded AI sports wearable named “GAME GOLF” a personal golf assistant which makes decisions through data obtained from different sensors. Hence these applications are in much demand among athletes across the globe.

Another major factor that is increasing demand for wearable AI market is the healthcare industry. AI embedded wearable devices are more likely to assist in improved quality of life and increase life expectancy. Wearable devices are the simplest and very convenient technology. It can collect health data depending on the requirement of the user. Additionally, it can monitor that data and interact with the user at the same time.

Now, these devices are being embedded with AI to accelerate their performance. A smart healthcare tool manufacturer Qardio uses AI in their wearable tools these tools collect critical data of the user and send it to the doctor in real-time. Using this, the doctor can assess patients and understand which user need their attention the most. The Company manufacturers armband, ECG trackers and intelligent scales. Due to their reliability and effectiveness, these AI embedded wearable is highly in demand across the globe.

Global Wearable AI Market Segmentation

By Product type

• Smartwatches and Fitness Bands

• Eyewear

• Earwear

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Gaming

• Enterprise

Global Wearable AI Market - Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

