Acelity (KCI), Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Devon, Medela, Triage Meditech, WuHan VSD, Talley Group.

According to this study, over the next five years the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2000 million by 2024, from US$ 1400 million in 2019.

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.

North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy.

Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound.

In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

The research mainly covers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan), Negative Pressure Wound Therapy South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

