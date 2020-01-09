The highly preferred study on Global lithium Battery Recycling Market 2020-2026 done by Orbis Research provides broad analysis on the basis of types, applications and key players which is useful to understand overview for better decision making.

Description

The lithium Battery Recycling market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the lithium Battery Recycling market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the lithium Battery Recycling market.

Major players in the global lithium Battery Recycling market include:

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

Sitrasa

Retriev Technologies

Recupyl Sas

Li-Cycle Technology

Neometals

TES-AMM

American Manganese (AMI)

Glencore

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Umicore

Raw Materials Company (RMC)

On the basis of types, the lithium Battery Recycling market is primarily split into:

Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Power

Marine

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of the lithium Battery Recycling market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of lithium Battery Recycling market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in lithium Battery Recycling industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of lithium Battery Recycling market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of lithium Battery Recycling, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about the production, consumption, export, and import of lithium Battery Recycling in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of lithium Battery Recycling in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of lithium Battery Recycling. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole lithium Battery Recycling market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the lithium Battery Recycling market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 lithium Battery Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of lithium Battery Recycling

1.2 lithium Battery Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global lithium Battery Recycling Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

1.2.5 The Market Profile of Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

1.2.6 The Market Profile of Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.2.7 The Market Profile of Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

1.3 Global lithium Battery Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 lithium Battery Recycling Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Power

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Marine

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Automotive

1.3.5 The Market Profile of Industrial

1.3.6 The Market Profile of Others

1.4 Global lithium Battery Recycling Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.1 Global lithium Battery Recycling Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.2 United States lithium Battery Recycling Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3 Europe lithium Battery Recycling Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.1 Germany lithium Battery Recycling Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.2 UK lithium Battery Recycling Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.3 France lithium Battery Recycling Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.4 Italy lit

Continued...

