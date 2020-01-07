NEWS »»»
Urology Equipment Market by Top Players Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Baxter, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated
The global urology equipment market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of prostrate cancer across the globe. Prostrate is a small gland found in the lower abdomen of men, located under the bladder and surrounds the urethra. When a person is suffering from prostrate cancer, it can lead to a host of urinary problems such as bleeding while urinating and frequent urination. This cancer is one of the most common cancers found in men the world over. According to the GLOBOCAN 2018 report published by the International Agency for Cancer Research (IACR), in 2018, there were 1,276,106 new cases of prostate cancer worldwide. Moreover, the report states that this cancer caused 358,989 deaths in 2018. In the US alone, 174,650 American males were diagnosed with prostrate cancer in 2019, as per statistics released by the American Cancer Society. Thus, growing incidence of prostrate cancer is likely to accelerate the urology equipment market revenue during the forecast period.
North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow
North America is expected to dominate the urology equipment market share owing to the rising prevalence of chronic urologic conditions in the region. This, coupled with the high-readiness in the uptake of advanced imaging tools and urine monitoring devices, will be the main factors driving the market in the region. In Europe, active government promotion of high-grade urology equipment and evolving health reimbursement policies will propel the market in the continent.
Rising Investment in Innovation to Spur Competition
Key players are adopting different strategies to solidify their position in this market, according to the urology equipment market analysis. Chief among these is the increasing investment in RandD by companies to come up with new and innovative products and widen their product offerings.
