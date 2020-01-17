Lawyers of Distinction, an organization recognizing excellence in the legal community, chooses digital agency Market My Market’s marketing capabilities to give Lawyers of Distinction members more reach with their outstanding achievements.

Lawyers of Distinction has recently partnered with Market My Market to collaborate on digital offerings for their members. The leadership team at Lawyers of Distinction decided to pursue to collaboration due to Market My Market’s contributions and success in providing their services to the legal community.

Lawyers of Distinction has worked closely with Market My Market to offer some introductory offerings, such as Press Releases and Online Reputation Services, to provide additional awareness of their members’ accomplishments and accolades.



“We have had a relationship with Lawyers of Distinction for some time, and have worked together on some comprehensive articles, guides and webinars,” Ryan Klein, Co-Founder of Market My Market said. “I think it’ll be great to also provide some additional recognition to their members from our digital approaches, as being a part of Lawyers of Distinction should be something that is essentially broadcasted throughout the legal community.”

About Lawyers of Distinction

Lawyers of Distinction is an organization that focuses on helping lawyers distinguish themselves in the very competitive legal community. They offer a yearly membership that includes many invaluable benefits such as a custom plaque, a custom crystal, access to the Lawyers of Distinction private membership group for networking and case referral, premium announcement roster publications in national news, discounts at national hotel and car chains & more.

About Market My Market

Market My Market helps Law Firms brand themselves online and expand their digital presence. Market My Market’s core services include SEO, Content Creation, Website Design, Pay-Per-Click Marketing, and Press Release Distribution. Market My Market helps Law firms implement the right systems, processes and strategies so lawyers can scale their firm.

