Denim Jeans Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Global “Denim Jeans Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Denim Jeans Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Denim Jeans market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 5% with revenue USD 14.38 million” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.75%" by the end of 2024.

About Denim Jeans Market:

Denim Jeans Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of denim jeans in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as attractive pricing and offering a wide range of products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global denim jeans market report looks at factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors, and high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. However, the presence of counterfeit products, intense competition, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the denim jeans industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Denim Jeans Industry:

Driver: Increased Adoption Of Sustainable Manufacturing By Vendors



Trends: Introduction Of Organic Jeans



Challenges: Presence Of Counterfeit Products



Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors



Denim jeans are manufactured in a way that enhances their durability and comfort. Denim jeans are manufactured using large amounts of cotton, stretch yarn, synthetic fiber, and several chemicals, such as color dyes for processing denim which has contributed to deforestation concerns and environmental and industrial waste generation. The growing awareness about the harmful effects and ecological imbalance caused in the manufacture of denim fabric has driven market vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Vendors are undertaking several initiatives and coordinating with the fashion industry associations in this regard. Thus, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global denim jeans market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Introduction of organic jeans



Rising awareness of the benefits of using organic clothes and growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for organic apparel such as organic denim jeans. As a result, vendors in the market are launching a new line of organic denims with at least 50% organic content such as organic cotton. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Denim Jeans Market Are:

BESTSELLER AS

Capri Holdings Ltd.

HandM Group

Kering SA

Kontoor Brands Inc.

Levi Strauss and Co.

OTB Group

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

and VF Corp.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Denim Jeans market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Denim Jeans Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Denim Jeans market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global denim jeans market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading denim jeans manufacturers, that include BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., HandM Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the denim jeans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Denim Jeans Market Report:

To analyze the Denim Jeans consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Denim Jeans market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Denim Jeans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Denim Jeans market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

