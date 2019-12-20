NEWS »»»
Denim Jeans Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.
Global “Denim Jeans Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Denim Jeans Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.
The Global Denim Jeans market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 5% with revenue USD 14.38 million” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.75%" by the end of 2024.
About Denim Jeans Market:
Denim Jeans Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of denim jeans in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as attractive pricing and offering a wide range of products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global denim jeans market report looks at factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors, and high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. However, the presence of counterfeit products, intense competition, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the denim jeans industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Denim Jeans Industry:
Driver: Increased Adoption Of Sustainable Manufacturing By Vendors
Trends: Introduction Of Organic Jeans
Challenges: Presence Of Counterfeit Products
Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors
Denim jeans are manufactured in a way that enhances their durability and comfort. Denim jeans are manufactured using large amounts of cotton, stretch yarn, synthetic fiber, and several chemicals, such as color dyes for processing denim which has contributed to deforestation concerns and environmental and industrial waste generation. The growing awareness about the harmful effects and ecological imbalance caused in the manufacture of denim fabric has driven market vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Vendors are undertaking several initiatives and coordinating with the fashion industry associations in this regard. Thus, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global denim jeans market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Introduction of organic jeans
Rising awareness of the benefits of using organic clothes and growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for organic apparel such as organic denim jeans. As a result, vendors in the market are launching a new line of organic denims with at least 50% organic content such as organic cotton. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Global Denim Jeans Market Are:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Denim Jeans market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Denim Jeans Market by means of region:
The Denim Jeans market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.
Competitive Landscape:
With the presence of several major players, the global denim jeans market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading denim jeans manufacturers, that include BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., HandM Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the denim jeans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Reasons for Buying this Report:
Research Objectives of Denim Jeans Market Report:
Detailed TOC of Denim Jeans Market Report 2020-2024:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
•2.1 Preface
•2.2 Preface
•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
•Market ecosystem
•Value chain analysis
•Market characteristics
•Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
•Market definition
•Market sizing 2019
•Market outlook
•Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
•Bargaining power of buyers
•Bargaining power of suppliers
•Threat of new entrants
•Threat of substitutes
•Threat of rivalry
•Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
•Market segmentation by distribution channel
•Comparison by distribution channel
•Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
•Geographic segmentation
•Geographic comparison
•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Key leading countries
•Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
•Market drivers
•Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
•Introduction of organic jeans
•Increase in demand for the customization of denim jeans
•Increase in MandA activities and strategic alliances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
•Overview
•Landscape disruption
•Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
•Vendors covered
•Vendor classification
•Market positioning of vendors
•BESTSELLER AS
•Capri Holdings Ltd.
•HandM Group
•Kering SA
•Kontoor Brands Inc.
•Levi Strauss and Co.
•OTB Group
•PVH Corp.
•The Gap Inc.
•VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
•Research methodology
•List of abbreviations
•Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE
