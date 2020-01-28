Makers of quality custom football jerseys, Zurdox, announces a partnership with Travel Ball Chronicle to bring fans closer to their favorite sports

Zurdox has announced the completion of a partnership deal with Travel Ball Chronicle as the company continues in their pursuit of creating a unique experience for sports fans in the United States and the world over by extension. Travel Ball Chronicle is an online platform that is primarily designed to provide the latest happenings in the world of sports to readers across the globe.

It is no news that the sports industry in the United States and the globe as a whole has evolved over the years, with the different stakeholders in the industry contributing their quota to the development. With the number of sports lovers that are keen on knowing the latest development about their teams and favorite games increasing, it has become imperative for news sources to provide such information to their audience. While there are a plethora of news sites available across the internet, many such sources have not particularly met the needs of consumers. Many of the information available on the internet are either untrue or obsolete, a phenomenon Zurdox and Travel Ball Chronicle is looking to correct with the recent partnership.

Travel Ball Chronicle has adopted a somewhat unique approach in providing the latest sports stories to the world, allowing sports lovers and bloggers to upload their articles on the site. This subsequently helps sports writers and lovers of sports to write about their favorite sports and reach millions of fans across the globe with relative ease.

The move by the maker of football uniforms was inspired by this approach, particularly as the site is free and easy to use for all categories of content creators. The CEO of Zurdox, Pedro Pablo Treto, expressed his love for the idea, stating that he liked the opportunity the platform gave to people to write about youth sports in their local area and get their articles on this site. He also expressed his delight at the fact that bloggers can promote their work for free on the site, which could also serve as a form of motivation to youth players across the country to stay focus on the sports.

As part of the partnership deal, Zurdox the custom football uniforms company will donate over 50,000 dollars to kick start this project. They have expressed their excitement at meeting the Travel Ball Chronicle Team and have the best hopes for this startup.

The deal between the makers of custom youth football jerseys and the new sites will go a long way in changing the experience for sports lovers, as their aim of supporting the growth of sports now goes beyond providing youth football jerseys and youth football uniforms.

For more information about Zurdox and their amazing collection of custom sports apparel, please visit - https://store.zurdox.com/.

About Zurdox

Zurdox is a sports apparel company that is poised with bringing sports fans closer to their favorite players and game. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company offers sublimated custom Baseball, Softball, Fastpitch jerseys and baseball, softball, fastpitch team uniforms for men, women, and youth lightweight fabric jerseys.

