Pre-insulated pipes Market Size 2019 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2026
An analysis of Pre-insulated pipes Market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.
Global Pre-insulated pipes Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Pre-insulated pipes are used to maintain the temperature of the fluid in both cooling and heating networks. They are used for transportation of liquids and gases in different sectors. Pre-insulated pipes have advantages over traditional pipes such as enhanced insulation, high efficiency better physical performance and minimizes energy loss. These factors have resulted in the growing adoption of these pipes in different end-use industries for conserving energy and preventing heat loss. District heating & cooling end use industry segment coupled with growing penetration of pre-insulated pipes in niche application are key driving factor of market growth. Further, growing government support coupled with increasing investment in emerging economies in pre-insulated pipes is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of these pre-insulated pipes is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Pre-insulated pipes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of district heating & cooling systems coupled with growing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient solutions, growing construction activities and amendments in the energy saving would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pre-insulated pipes market across Europe region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Georg Fischer AG
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
- Uponor Oyj
- Polypipe Group PLC
- Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding
- Interplast S.A.
- Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH
- Pem Korea Co., Ltd.
- Thermaflex International
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Installation
Below Ground
Above Ground
By End-use Industry
District Heating & Cooling
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure & Utility
Others
By layer
Carrier Pipes
Foaming/Insulation Layers
Jacketing
By material used
Metals & Alloys
Others
By medium
Steam
Water
Others
By type of Pipes
Flexible
Rigid
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year aEUR" 2016, 2017
Base year aEUR" 2018
Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pre-insulated pipes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Layer, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Materials Used, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Medium, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Installation, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.5. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.6. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Type of Pipe, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.7. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Industry Analysis
4.1. PorteraEURs 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to PorteraEURs 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)
4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)
4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)
4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Layer
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Carrier Pipes
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Foaming/Insulation Layers
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Jacketing
5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Materials Used
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Metals & Alloys
6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Others
6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Medium
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
7.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.3.1. Steam
7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.2. Water
7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.3. Others
7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Installation
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
8.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.3.1. Below Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes
8.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.3.2. Above Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes
8.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
9.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.3.1. District Heating & Cooling
9.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.2. Oil & Gas
9.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.3. Infrastructure & Utility
9.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.4. Others
9.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 10. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Type of pipe
10.1. Market Snapshot
10.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
10.3. Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
10.3.1. Flexible Pre-Insulated Pipes
10.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
10.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
10.3.2. Rigid Pre-Insulated Pipes
10.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
10.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
Chapter 11. Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 12. Competitive Intelligence
