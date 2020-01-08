Surge in product development, increase in demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired, and rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness are the major drivers of the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market.

The growing incidences of blondness across the globe, raised funding received from the huge number of charities and donations from the several influential group, as well as the technological advancements across the educational and low vision devices along with improved ergonomic design to help the visually impaired people are some of the major factors that are expected to contribute to growth of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1010

In addition to the, increase in the causes as well as occurrences of the visual blindness and impairment and rise in per capita income for healthcare are also some significant factors responsible for the growth of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Moreover, occurrences of visual impaired is nothing but the number of people who are affected with any type of visual disorder. In addition, the visually impaired prevalence can vary substantially among the number of different countries on the basis of the socio-economic factors and the available health as well as eye care services. Additionally, increase in prevalence of the eye disorders which may include diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, refractive error, age-based macular degeneration, and cataract is anticipated to grow the number of visually impaired people across the globe, therefore this factor is helping to boost the demand for assistive technologies over the globe.

In addition to the, assistive technology device service providers are majorly focusing on establishing modern assistive technologies for visual impaired people. Likewise, technology-based industries such as Apple, Google, and many others are hugely concentrated on establishing assistive technologies which may include voice assistance as well as speech to text that can help people who are affected by the any kind of eye disorder to perform their day to day tasks with an easy way, this is also anticipated to boost the demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired market during the prediction period.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market

For instance, in 2019, Google LLC launched it’s second generation Google assistance along with high speed feature. However, this innovative assistive technology will aid visually impaired people to get information with the help of voice assistance as well as it can help visually impaired people to reach to their destination with help of Google map by making the use of Google assistance. Furthermore, government of several regions are adopting the huge number of initiatives to encourage assistive technology and offer assistive technology devices to visually disabled people across the region.

Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.

Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Educational devices

Braille computers

Braille writers

Reading machines

Mobility devices

Low vision devices

Others

End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Blind schools

Hospitals and social organizations

Personal use

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1010

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By End User

Chapter 6. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Some Points from List of Figures:

Table 1. Global assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) by product (2015-2025)

Table 2. Global assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) by end user (2015-2025)

Table 3. Global educational devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 4. Global braille computers assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 5. Global braille writers assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 6. Global reading machines assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 7. Global mobility devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 8. Global low vision devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 9. Global others assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 10. Global blind school assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Table 11. Global hospital and social organization assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1010

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2020-2025 Advancement, Technological Trends, Demand, Future Growth, Present Scenario, Profit, Company Profiles & Regional Outlook