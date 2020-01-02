NEWS »»»
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise in innovations in packaging.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increasing use of paints and coatings.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in raw material prices.
About Opacifiers Market
The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from ceramic industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. It tends to crystallize on cooling and is thus used to impart whiteness to glazes. Ceramic manufacturers prefer titanium oxide-based opacifiers to other materials such as tin oxide and zircon, as they offer superior durability and strength to ceramic objects. The addition of small quantities of titanium oxide to opacified ceramics variegates the surface and imparts a variety of colors to the ceramics. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide. The growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Research analysts have predicted that the opacifiers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
Opacifiers Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
The Opacifiers market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Opacifiers market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
The global and regional Opacifiers market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Opacifiers market.
