Opacifiers Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Opacifiers Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Opacifiers market report assesses key opportunities in Specialty Chemicals,Chemicals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Opacifiers industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Opacifiers industry.

Industry researcher project The Opacifiers market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise in innovations in packaging.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increasing use of paints and coatings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in raw material prices.

About Opacifiers Market

The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from ceramic industry is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. It tends to crystallize on cooling and is thus used to impart whiteness to glazes. Ceramic manufacturers prefer titanium oxide-based opacifiers to other materials such as tin oxide and zircon, as they offer superior durability and strength to ceramic objects. The addition of small quantities of titanium oxide to opacified ceramics variegates the surface and imparts a variety of colors to the ceramics. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide. The growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period. Research analysts have predicted that the opacifiers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Opacifiers Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Growth in the personal care industry

Opacifiers are used in the formulation of various personal care products, such as liquid soaps and other cosmetic products as they offer improved aesthetic and textural attributes. Growth in the personal care market is anticipated to fuel the adoption of opacifiers during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of China and India as the manufacturing hubs of personal care products, owing to a vast consumer base and the increasing purchasing power, is drawing heavy investments to the personal care industries in these countries. This will drive the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.

Increase in raw material prices

Zinc, titanium, and zircon are the raw materials used to manufacture opacifiers. The global supply of these raw materials has been restricted as the mining of these metals causes air and water pollution as well as damage to the local landscape. More than 60% of zinc mines were shut down in the Sichuan province, China, following environmental inspections. Vendors are under pressure to increase the prices of opacifiers, including titanium oxide, to increase profit margins. A shortage of raw material supply has led to an increased production cost, thereby increasing the prices of zinc, titanium, and zircon. Increased raw material prices have resulted in the reduced demand for opacifiers, thus hindering the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the opacifiers market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Arkema and Ashland Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from the ceramic industry and the growth in personal care industry will provide considerable growth opportunities to the opacifiers manufacturers. DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., and Tronox Holdings Plc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

The Opacifiers market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Opacifiers market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Opacifiers market space are-

Arkema, Ashland Inc., DowDuPont Inc., The Chemours Co., Tronox Holdings Plc

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Opacifiers market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Opacifiers market.

Global Opacifiers Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Opacifiers market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

