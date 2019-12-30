Key Segments Covered in Chromium Oxide Market Report Application are Paints & Coatings, Ceramic, Metallurgy, Rubber, Others

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Chromium Oxide Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pigment Grade, Metallurgical Grade, Refractory Grade, Chemical Grade), By Application (Paints and Coatings, Ceramic, Metallurgy, Rubber, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the value of the market stood at USD 492.4 million in 2018. Besides this, the report also provides an in-depth evaluation and analysis of the different dynamics and aspects that will influence the development of the market during the forecast period.

The global chromium oxide market is set to touch USD 703.3 million by 2026, exhibiting a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising steel production will be the key factor driving the chromium oxide market growth during the forecast period. Steel production is one of the core economic activities for any country and steel is extensively used in a variety of industries such as automotive and construction. Economic development across the globe have further raised the demand for steel, leading to a constant rise in its production.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global chromium oxide market are:

Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd.

NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

ELEMENTIS

Venator

MidUral Group

LANXESS

Luoyang Zhengjie Science and Technology Industry Trade Co. Ltd

Hunter Chemical LLC

According to the World Steel Association (WSA), the steel industry accounts for close to USD 2.9 trillion in terms of value addition. The WSA has further reported that compared to 2017, in 2018, steel production rose by 4.6%, with Asia recording the highest growth. Chromium oxide is a crucial compound in production of steel and increasing activities in the steel industry will likely raise the demand for chromium oxide in the forecast period.

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chromium-oxide-market-101579

Chromium is a hard metal that occurs in steel-gray color. It is used in alloys to increase corrosion resistance and strength of the material. Chromium oxide is an important oxygen compound of chromium, prepared when sodium dichromate is calcified in the presence of Sulphur or carbon. The compound is green in color in its powder form.

Accelerating Urbanization to Propel the Market

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, 68% of the world’s population will be living in urban areas. They estimate that urban areas could see an influx of close to 2.5 billion people by 2050, with 90% of this addition happening in Asia and Africa. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) projects that between 2020 and 2025, global urban population will increase at a rate of 1.63% per year and between 2025 and 2030, the increase will be of 1.44% annually.

Major Segmentation includes:

By Type

Pigment Grade

Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade

Chemical Grade

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Ceramic

Metallurgy

Rubber

Others

By Geography

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chromium-oxide-market-101579

Rapid rise in urbanization is increasing and intensifying construction activities in residential and commercial spaces. This has given a boost to steel production, which, in turn, has the raised the demand for chromium oxide. This compound of chromium plays a vital role in manufacturing stainless steel as the chromium coating on the steel reacts with the oxygen outside and prevents corrosion of the alloy. In construction, stainless steel provides strength and support to the structure and ensures its long life. Therefore, expansion of the construction industry will also result in the expansion of the chromium oxide market size till 2026.

Asia-Pacific to Occupy a Leading Position in the Market

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the dominant portion of the global chromium oxide market share. This is mainly on account of growing metal production, developing construction industry, and rising demand for automobiles in India and China. Increasing demand for chromium oxide in plastics and ceramics will be the key factor driving the market in Europe.

Wide application of chromium oxide in paints and coatings in the US is likely to spur the market growth in North America. In Africa and the Middle East, the market will primarily be driven by growing demand for chromium oxide in pigment production.

New Product Launches to Energize Market Competition

Key competitors in this market are strategizing to strengthen their position in the market by coming out with novel products. For example, in March 2019, LANXESS exhibited chromium oxide pigments under the brand name Colortherm, having a high milling stability and heat resistance. Similarly, the MIDURAL Group has developed Chromium 1915 which is designed to be used in the production of chrome-infused industrial reagents and other materials such as potassium dichromate and chromium anhydride.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Trends



Overview of Chromium Ore Production by Region



Overview of Chromium Oxide Production



Overview of Global Steel Demand

Global Chromium Oxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type



Pigment Grade





Metallurgical Grade





Refractory Grade





Chemical Grade



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application



Paints and Coatings





Ceramic





Metallurgy





Rubber





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





South America





Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued….!

Order a Single or Corporate User License Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101579

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Chromium Oxide Market Size, Global Analysis and Key Regions Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)