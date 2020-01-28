New York, January 28, 2020: The Magnesium Chloride market is segmented on the lines of its Form, Grade, application and regional. The basis of Form the market is segmented into Liquid and Flake. Based on Grade the global Magnesium Chloride market covers Industrial and Food & Pharmaceutical. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into Deicing agent, Dust Suppressant, Chemical & Derivatives, Building Materials, Pharmaceutical, Food & Feed and Others.

The Magnesium Chloride market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for selected countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The magnesium chloride market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate with China taking the lead over all the developed regions. The supply of alternatives have somehow restricted the usage of magnesium chloride salts across many industrial applications.

Competitive Rivalry

Compass Minerals International, K+S Kali AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Intrepid Potash, Inc, Nedmag B.V, Nikomag OJSC, DEUSA international GmbH, Huitai Investment Group Co., Ltd, Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd, Weifang Dongyuan Lianhai Chemical Co., Ltd, Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd and Shandong Haihua Group Co, Ltd. are among the major players in the global Magnesium Chloride market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Magnesium Chloride Market has been segmented as below:

Magnesium Chloride Market, By Form

Liquid

Flake

Magnesium Chloride Market, By Grade

Industrial

Food & Pharmaceutical

Magnesium Chloride Market, By Application

Deicing agent

Dust Suppressant

Chemical & Derivatives

Building Materials

Pharmaceutical

Food & Feed

Others

Magnesium Chloride Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The report covers:

An overview of the global Magnesium Chloride market and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Magnesium Chloride market

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Magnesium Chloride market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Compass Minerals International, K+S Kali AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Intrepid Potash, Inc, Nedmag B.V, Nikomag OJSC, DEUSA international GmbH, Huitai Investment Group Co., Ltd, Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd, Weifang Dongyuan Lianhai Chemical Co., Ltd, Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd and Shandong Haihua Group Co, Ltd. Company profile includes assigning such as company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and recent developments.

