“Help! I’m Trying To Figure Out How To Sell My House Fast In Connecticut.“

5 Tips For Home Sellers

If you own a house in Connecticut and want to sell it quickly, read this blog for 5 tips that will help you sell your house sooner!

Tip #1 – Skip The Fix-Up

One of the most time-consuming reasons that homes don’t get sold as quickly as the seller wants to sell is because of the renovations, repairs, and clean-up that needs to happen before the home can go on the market. Real estate agents understand what their buyers are looking for, so they usually urge sellers to make renovations. Unfortunately, the larger the renovation, the longer the sale is delayed.

Tip #2 – Forget Retail

When a home is sold “on the market” (usually listed by an agent), the prospective buyers are usually called “retail buyers,” meaning that the buyers are looking to buy a home that they want to live in. Unfortunately, retail buyers are notoriously unpredictable and they buy on their own timeline, which may not be your timeline! A better option is to think about selling to a professional home-buying company.

Want more info about how to sell your Connecticut house quickly? Click here to fill out the form or give us a call at (860) 249-0950

Tip #3 – Gather Your Data

One surprisingly time-consuming piece of the sales process is when the buyer requires information that the seller needs to find. This might include information such as when the HVAC unit was installed or when the roof was last shingled, etc. Homeowners who anticipate these questions and have the answers at their fingertips can usually accelerate the buyer’s timeline and potentially sell their homes faster.

Tip #4 – Bypass The Agent

An agent is motivated to sell your house and try to get the best price for it. While that is important, it means that they may not always have your preferred timeline in mind – since an agent may choose to delay if they think they can get a higher price. Bypassing an agent and selling directly to a buyer, such as a buyer like us at CT Cash Homes will help you to sell your house faster. (We are home buyers and we have cash on hand to buy your house right now.)

Tip #5 – Get Ready To Decide

It is our experience that homeowners who think they are ready to sell are not always truly ready. They WANT to sell but when it comes time to make a decision, they have difficulty moving forward. If you are really interested in selling fast, and you get in touch with a company like us, get ready because we can move very quickly and can even close in and put a check in your hands in about a week!

Who Is CT Cash Homes And How Can We Help You If You’re Relocating And Need To Sell In Rhode Island?

We’re investors. We support our families and beautify neighborhoods by buying houses from Rhode Island home owners who need to sell fast for one reason or another.

The types of sellers who tend to work with us include people who…

Need to sell fast (we can close in as little as 7 days if you need us to)

Don’t want to hassle with listing a property with an agent

Don’t want to pay real estate agent fees

Can’t sell their house for one reason or another (we buy houses in as-is condition)

… or a variety of other reasons



But we’re passionate people, and we believe in the Connecticut community.

We’re honest and straightforward.

We’ll quote you a fair price, and we can close fast with cash.

If you’re prepared to wait and can hire professionals to help, you can manage the sale of your property from a distance. In certain circumstances that risk can pay off.

We’re happy to help you find answers to your toughest questions about your Connecticut real estate, so please feel free to call us at (860) 249-0950 and chat with us anytime.

