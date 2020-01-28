SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jan. 28, 2020 - PRLog -- Lennar Sacramento is offering incredible savings on select quick move-in homes across Greater Sacramento in honor of the Big Game! For a limited time only, save up to $40,000 off select new homes located across some of the most desirable areas in the market.



"We are excited to offer these savings for homebuyers who decide to purchase now and do not wait for the busy Spring market when most do," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "In addition to having less competition, home shoppers who act now will save thousands of dollars thanks to our Super Deals offered at most Lennar communities in Sacramento with quick move-in homes available."



With more than 45 active communities across Greater Sacramento that are now selling, Lennar is a leading homebuilder within the region and offers a variety of community and home styles for every lifestyle. Built in some of the most desirable locations, whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to move-up into something larger or more luxurious, in a golf course setting or active adult in search of a social and amenity-rich master - Lennar has a home for you.



Discover options with incredible savings this weekend at most communities with quick move-in homes available. Lennar builds for all types of stages of life across eight popular cities including Elk Grove, Folsom, Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Woodland, Roseville, El Dorado Hills and Plumas Lake. Options vary per community, with price ranges that start from the upper $300s to the low $1 Millions.



Lennar has also dignified themselves as leaders in communities exclusively for those aged 55 and better, by creating options designed for those homebuyer's wants and needs in mind. Every Heritage community by Lennar Sacramento for active adults showcase the homebuyers exclusive Thoughtful Design(R) program, which implements features such as wider doorways and hallways, lower appliance design, raised electrical outlets, easily-accessible showers and more - all at no additional cost.



Lastly, Lennar still offers their signature Everything's Included(R) program in every new residence they build. Which means all new Lennar homes come with upgraded features, such as solar, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED(TM) designs at no extra cost.



To learn more and save this weekend, visit www.lennar.com/sacramento or call their Internet Sales Consultant Team at (877) 368-8464.





Media Contact

Valerie Sheets

[email protected]