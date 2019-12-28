A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Cooling Fabrics Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Cooling Fabrics market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cooling Fabrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Coolcore LLC (United States), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (United States), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (United States), Kraton Corporation (United States), Invista (United States), Adidas AG (Germany) and Nike, Inc. (United States).

Cooling Fabrics helps to stay cool and maintain comfortable body temperature during the physical performance and hot weather. These fabrics are one of the most breathable textiles providing sweat-wicking and temperature-balancing advantages in comparison to other cloths. The rising awareness about health & leisure-related activities is supplementing the market growth of cooling fabrics.



Market Trend

Increasing Use to Maintain Body Temperature in Developing Countries

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Synthetic Fabric: "Synthetic fabrics are made using chemical synthesis by humans. These fabrics includes nylon, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and rayon. It has several advantages such as durable, cost-efficient, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain due to which these fabrics demand is increasing."

Increasing Demand for Sportswear and Protective Wear

Opportunities

Rising Demand From Medical and Defense Applications

Increasing Research & Development in Cooling Fabrics

Restraints

High Product Costs

Challenges

Low Market Penetration

Competitive Landscape:



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type Synthetic Cooling Fabrics, Natural Cooling Fabrics(Historical & Forecast)

- Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing, Lifestyle/Casual Apparel, Others(Historical & Forecast)

Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted (Historical & Forecast)

Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Technology (Active Cooling Fabrics {Air Cooled and Liquid Cooled}, Passive Cooling Fabrics {Phase Change Cooling and Evaporative Cooling} (Historical & Forecast)

- Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Cooling Fabrics Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



To comprehend Global Cooling Fabrics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cooling Fabrics market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



