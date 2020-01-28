New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Becky is a registered nurse who is retired from practice. Throughout her 30+ years of active service in the nursing arena, she was affiliated with Mayo Clinic, an American not-for-profit organization academic medical center based in Rochester, Minnesota, focused on integrated clinical practice, education, and research. She was a member of the nursing development and research committee, the employee of the month committee, and the mentoring program.

Attributing her success to her education, Becky earned her Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Nursing from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa back in 1978. As she began to gain more and more experience in the field of nursing, she became specialized in cardiac nursing, ambulatory care, and addiction medicine. She also earned membership status with the American Nurses Association and the National League for Nursing.

A registered nurse (RN) is a nurse who has graduated from a nursing program and met the requirements outlined by a country, state, province or similar licensing body to obtain a nursing license. RNs fulfill a variety of job duties. In addition to their primary role in treating and caring for patients, their responsibilities also include educating patients and the public about a variety of medical conditions, as well as providing emotional support and advice to the families of their patients. Other RN job functions include leadership, research, performing diagnostic tests and analyzing results, operating medical equipment, administering medications, recording patients' symptoms and medical histories, and assisting with patient rehabilitation and follow-up.

Enjoying retirement in Johnson City, Tennessee, Becky likes to spend her time playing the piano, swimming, doing needlework, and volunteering at church.

