New York, NY - Staffing agency, French Connection Staffing, is pleased to announce they are providing US companies who require bilingual French-speaking employees with their unique ‘The French Touch’ approach.

French Connection Staffing is a full-service recruitment company that provides bilingual placement support for temp workers, temp to perm, permanent and Executive Search services, for businesses seeking these types of flexible workforce solutions. The company’s focus is to help US companies in need of hiring bilingual French speakers with highly qualified candidates who have legal rights to work in the United States.



“At French Connection Staffing, we like to see ourselves as an extension of our clients’ recruiting and HR team,” says Wilfried Jorand, CEO of the company. “We are the only agency focusing primarily on bilingual French talents in the US, allowing us to have one of the largest databases of bilingual talents able to work in the country.”



To set itself apart from the competition, French Connection provides recruitment solutions with their unique ‘French Touch’ approach.



“Our personalized ‘French Touch’ approach brings employers qualities they don’t typically see from other staffing agencies, such as discernment, refinement, good taste, effortless elegance, grace, sophistication, and culture,” states Wilfried. “With French Connection Staffing, we provide all of these qualities, along with top quality personnel, impeccable service, immediate responsiveness, and ultimate professionalism.”



Through this highly refined approach, French connection is able to provide businesses with the right employee to correspond not only to the position’s requirements, but to conform to their corporate culture and values. The company takes time to learn each business, understand their approach, and conduct assessments and screenings, so employers can solely spend time with optimal candidates.



For more information about French Connection Staffing, please visit http://www.frenchconnectionstaffing.com/.

About the Company

French Connection serves both candidates and employers in the fields of Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Office Support & Clerical, Customer Support, Retail, and Light Industrial. The company provides recruitment services for both French and American companies looking to fill various positions, from temps to permanent placements of senior executives.

About Founder Wilfried Jorand

CEO and founder, Wilfried Jorand, developed the idea for French Connection Staffing to circumvent the rigidity of the US job market by ensuring employers are able to get in touch with the right people at the right time.

Wilfried has spent 20 years working in the employment sector, demonstrating keen leadership skills in a variety of management level roles at leading global recruitment firms. Wilfried has a wealth of experience working internationally in France, South Africa, and the United States.

Wilfried believes bilingualism is an essential skill in a globalized economy.

