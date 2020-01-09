In depth analysis of VTOL UAV Market is a crucial thing for various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers and others. The VTOL UAV Market research report is a resource, which provides technical and financial details of the industry.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too "dull, dirty or dangerous" for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

Top Company Coverage of VTOL UAV market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

VTOL UAV Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Small Sized VTOL UAV (Large Sized VTOL UAV (less than 150 Kg)

VTOL UAV Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Military

Homeland Security

Civil and Commercial

Global VTOL UAV Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the VTOL UAV Market Report?

As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.



The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and it’s respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.



The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and

Civil and Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.



Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.



The worldwide market for VTOL UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2024, from 1430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the VTOL UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





What are the key segments in the VTOL UAV Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

