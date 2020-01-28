London, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Robert Grant, former co-founder of both Cititec (a technology recruiter) and Excelian (a fin-tech professional services provider, acquired by NYSE listed Luxoft in 2015) joins forces with Howard Goodkind at Accionlabs, as VP for UK and Europe.

Accionlabs, the global technology services giant, which has a specialist focus on servicing enterprise and technology firms in the emerging technology space, announced Grant's appointment today, saying;

"Robert's substantive experience, ambition and track record are very much aligned with our own aggressive growth plans and we are delighted to welcome him to the Accionlabs family".

"Driving Outcomes Through Actions" Grant is excited to join Goodkind at Accionlab's Innovation Summit in Goa at the end of February 2020 (https://twitter.com/AccionLabs - Goa)

With ambitious plans for 2020, Grant and Goodkind are looking for industry leaders, innovators and professionals to join their team. If you believe you have what it takes or for more information, please visit www.accionlabs.com, or email [email protected].

