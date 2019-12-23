Defibrillator Market: Size, Potential Growth, Share, Regional Analysis, Industry Outlook, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Statistics, With Global Forecast To 2026

The Global Defibrillator Market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of out of hospital cardiac arrests. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “External Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Type

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

. Transvenous ICD

. Single Chamber ICD

. Dual Chamber ICD

. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

. Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator

. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

. Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in the Defibrillator Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Defibrillator Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Defibrillator Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Defibrillator Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Defibrillator Market?

Who are the key vendors in Defibrillator Market space?

What are the Defibrillator Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asia Defibrillator Market?

Key players leading the global market include

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Philips Healthcare,

Defibtech, LLC.,

Cardiac Science,

Stryker,

CU Medical System Inc.,

Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation,

Biotronik,

LivaNova Plc

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1.Research Scope

1.2.Market Segmentation

1.3.Research Methodology

1.4.Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries

4.2. Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers and Acquisitions

4.3. The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries

4.4. New Products Launches by Key Players

4.5. Reimbursement Scenario for Key Countries

4.6. Key Industry Trends

Global Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

5.2.1.Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

5.2.1.1 Transvenous ICD

5.2.1.1.1. Single Chamber ICD

5.2.1.1.2. Dual Chamber ICD

5.2.1.1.3. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

5.2.1.2. Subcutaneous ICD

5.2.2. External Defibrillator

5.2.2.1. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

5.2.2.2. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

5.2.2.3. Wearable External Defibrillator

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2. Schools and other Public Places

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia pacific

5.4.4. Rest of the World

North America Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis By Type

6.2.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

6.2.1.1. Transvenous ICD

6.2.1.1.1. Single Chamber ICD

6.2.1.1.2. Dual Chamber ICD

6.2.1.1.3. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

6.2.1.2. Subcutaneous ICD

6.2.2. External Defibrillator

6.2.2.1. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

6.2.2.2. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

6.2.2.3. Wearable External Defibrillator

6.3. Market Analysis By End User

6.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

6.3.2. Schools and other Public Places

6.4. Market Analysis By Country

6.4.1. U.S.

6.4.2. Canada

Europe Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis By Type

7.2.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

7.2.1.1. Transvenous ICD

7.2.1.1.1. Single Chamber ICD

7.2.1.1.2. Dual Chamber ICD

7.2.1.1.3. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

7.2.1.2. Subcutaneous ICD

7.2.2. External Defibrillator

7.2.2.1. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

7.2.2.2. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

7.2.2.3. Wearable External Defibrillator

7.3. Market Analysis By End User

7.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3.2. Schools and other Public Places

7.4. Market Analysis By Country/ Sub-region

7.4.1. U.K.

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Spain

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.6. Scandinavia

7.4.7. Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis By Type

8.2.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

8.2.1.1. Transvenous ICD

8.2.1.1.1. Single Chamber ICD

8.2.1.1.2. Dual Chamber ICD

8.2.1.1.3. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

8.2.1.2. Subcutaneous ICD

8.2.2. External Defibrillator

8.2.2.1. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

8.2.2.2. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

8.2.2.3. Wearable External Defibrillator

8.3. Market Analysis By End User

8.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.2. Schools and other Public Places

8.4. Market Analysis By Country/ Sub-region

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Southeast Asia

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis By Type

9.2.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

9.2.1.1. Transvenous ICD

9.2.1.1.1. Single Chamber ICD

9.2.1.1.2. Dual Chamber ICD

9.2.1.1.3. CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

9.2.1.2. Subcutaneous ICD

9.2.2. External Defibrillator

9.2.2.1. Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

9.2.2.2. Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

9.2.2.3. Wearable External Defibrillator

9.3. Market Analysis By End User

9.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.2. Schools and other Public Places

Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key Industry Developments

10.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.3. Competition Dashboard

10.4. Comparative Analysis Major Players

10.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))

10.5.1. Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.5.2. Philips Healthcare

10.5.3. Defibtech, LLC

10.5.4. Cardiac Science

10.5.5. Stryker

10.5.6. CU Medical System Inc.

10.5.7. Medtronic

10.5.8. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.5.9. Biotronik

10.5.10.LivaNova Plc

10.5.11. Abbott

10.5.12. Microport

10.5.13. Other Prominent Players

11.Strategic Recommendations

Continued...

