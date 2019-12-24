DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global DBC Ceramic Substrate industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic.

This report studies the DBC ceramic substrate, including the AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate and Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate.

The research covers the current market size of the DBC Ceramic Substrate market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Rogers/Curamik (Germany)

KCC (Korea)

Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China)

Heraeus Electronics (Germany)

Tong Hsing (Taiwan)

Remtec (US)

Stellar Industries Corp (US)

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science and Technology (China)

Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China)

NGK Electronics Devices (Japan)

IXYS (Germany Division)

Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the DBC Ceramic Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The DBC ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and dominated by the players from Japan, Germany, Korea and China, like Rogers/Curamik, Heraeus Electronics and IXYS (Germany Division) from Germany; KCC from Korea, NGK Electronics Devices and Mitsubishi Materials from Japan; Stellar Industries Corp and Remtec from United States, while Tong Hsing (acquired HCS) from Taiwan. China is also an important producer, and there are three companies in China to produce and sell DBC ceramic substrates, they are Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics), Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development and Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science and Technology.

In future, the DBC ceramic substrates market will develop rapidly, driven by the demand from IGBT, automobile, CPV, aerospace and communication. The electric vehicles market will drive the DBC ceramic substrates to increase in next ten years.

The worldwide market for DBC Ceramic Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the DBC Ceramic Substrate market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits DBC Ceramic Substrate market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

Major Applications are as follows:

Power Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace and Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of DBC Ceramic Substrate in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The DBC Ceramic Substrate market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the DBC Ceramic Substrate market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of DBC Ceramic Substrate?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market?

