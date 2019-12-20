Plastic Compounding Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.

Plastic Compounding Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Plastic Compounding market report assesses key opportunities in the Commodity Chemicals, Chemicals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Plastic Compounding industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Plastic Compounding industry.

Industry researcher project The Plastic Compounding market was valued at USD 20.64 Billion and CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the strategic acquisitions and new production facilities.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for lightweight vehicles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing demand for biodegradable plants.

Global Plastic Compounding Market: About this market

Plastic compounding market analysis considers sales from packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronics and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of plastic compounding in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the packaging segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced shock-absorbing features and growing plastic films will play a significant role in the packaging segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plastic compounding market report looks at factors such as growth in demand for polymers, growing demand for lightweight vehicles, and an increase in adoption of plastic packaging. However, weaker industrial production, lack of technology in developing countries, and increasing demand for biodegradable plants may hamper the growth of the plastics compounding industry over the forecast period.

Plastic Compounding Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Plastic Compounding Market: Overview

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

The automotive sector is focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles because of the increased demand for fuel-efficient cars. To reduce the overall weight of vehicles, the manufacturers are replacing metal components with plastic parts. Plastic compounds provide better safety and thermal resistance along with fuel efficiency because of their improved strength and better non-malleable and ductile nature. Thus, the growth rate of plastic compounds in the automotive sector is expected to increase with the introduction of more efficient electric vehicles, where there is an increased need for electricity and heat resistance. This will lead to the expansion of the global plastic compounding market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Strategic acquisitions and new production facilities

The demand for polymers, resins, and plastic compounds is increasing from several end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, healthcare, consumer electronics, and packaging industries. The growing demand for plastic compounds has encouraged vendors to expand their market presence through strategic acquisitions and new production facilities. For instance, LyondellBasell acquired A. Schulman Inc. to increase its plastic compounds and resin production. Such acquisitions and new production facilities are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global plastic compounding market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global plastic compounding market is fragmented. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic compounding manufacturers, that include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, Sojitz Corp.

Also, the plastic compounding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Plastic Compounding market size.

The report splits the global Plastic Compounding market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Plastic Compounding market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Plastic Compounding market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Plastic Compounding market space are-

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, and Sojitz Corp.

The CAGR of each segment in the Plastic Compounding market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Plastic Compounding market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Plastic Compounding Market:

Plastic Compounding Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Plastic Compounding Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Plastic Compounding Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Plastic Compounding market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

