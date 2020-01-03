Key Segments Covered in Acidulants Market Report Product Type are Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Others

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Acidulants Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry), And Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market by presenting potential drivers and opportunities, which drive the market.

The rising demand for acid regulators in different beverages is driving the global acidulants market. Acidulants act as preservatives for setting gels and these additives give a sharp taste to food. Some of the common acids used in food products are malic acid, lactic acid, critic acid, tartaric acid, and phosphoric acid. These acidulants have antioxidant properties and help to determine the acidity of food products.

Companies are putting efforts to expand their product portfolio by adopting new strategies. This will further impact the acidulants market revenue. Below are some of the leading players operating in the market.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Acidulants Market are:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Tate and Lyle Plc.

The Unilever Group

Caremoli S.p.A.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Brenntag Ingredients Inc.

Purac biochem BV

Parchem Trading Ltd.

Fuerst Day Lawson Limited

Furthermore, the report encompasses insights about growth dynamics, market size, and trends prevailing in the market. It further draws attention to the competitive landscape of key players by including their strategies and developments. The projection and estimations are set by using different methodologies and research techniques.

The rising utilization of acidulants components in the food processing industry is expected to enable growth in the market in the forthcoming years. With the rising awareness about health benefits of organic and natural food, the demand for organic acidulants is likely to fuel. One of the best properties of acidulants is that they help in elongating the shelf-life of food products, thereby benefiting the retailers.

In addition to this, acidulants in food preservation significantly reduce the microbial growth in food items. These multi-functional properties such as gelling agent, chelating agent, preservatives, and flavouring agent are likely to drive the acidulants market growth over the projected horizon.

Easy Availability of Citric Acid to Boost its Demand

Among product type, citric acid to account for the maximum portion in the global acidulants market share. The increasing use of citric acid for the production of food and beverage products is likely to drive the segment’s growth. In addition to this, citric acid is affordable and easily available, which increase its demand. Spurred by this, this segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The acidulants market size is expected to increase owing to its rising use in beverages all across the world. The rising demand for energy drinks and packaged beverages is propelling the beverages segment growth.

Major segments Includes;

By Product Type

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Others

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry

Others

By Geography

Rising Contribution from China to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific

The global acidulants market in Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The growth is ascribable to the increasing adoption of acidulants by food manufacturers to produce processed food items. Among countries in this region, China holds the major share for the adoption of acidulants. Consumers in China are well-aware about the health benefits of food acidulants and how they help to elongate the products’ shelf-life.

The market in North America is projected to register strong growth in the forecast years owing to the increasing consumption of convenience foods, especially in Canada and the US.

Unilever, Tate and Lyle Plc., and Cargill Incorporated are Among the Leading Players

Ever-evolving consumer preference and rapid lifestyle changes are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Acidulants act as a cost-effective alternative to the cold supply chain, which is likely to positively impact the market in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, stringent regulations by authorities such as EFSA, FDA, and others may hamper the growth of the market. In addition to this, competition regarding high pricing is another factor that is expected to restrain market growth to an extent.

