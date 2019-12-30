Key Segments Covered in Food service Coffee Market Report Type are Coffee on the Menu, At-home and away-from-home usage and Others

In 2017, the National Coffee Association found that the percentage of coffee drinkers gone up from 57% to 62% during the course of a year. Driven by this, the global food service coffee market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast years. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Food service Coffee Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coffee on the Menu, At-home and away-from-home usage, Others), By Application (Coffeehouse, Bakery Shops, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.”

Food service also referred to as out of home is described as a service where all the food is consumed outside home such as hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals, and others. Food service coffee distributors are increasing as the demand for speciality coffee increases, especially in emerging countries.

Coffeehouses to Witness the Increasing Number of Customers

Coffeehouse is expected to witness high growth in the forecast years. Driven by this, the foodservice coffee market share is likely to increase by 2026. Presence of exotic and a range of coffee items on menu card attracts consumers to coffee shops. This is one of the primary factors responsible for this segment’s growth. In addition to this, several large coffeehouses are entering into an alliance with small coffeehouses to broaden their product portfolio. Spurred by this, the food service coffee market growth is likely to boost in he forecast period.

North America Holds the Major Share Owing to the Presence of Key Players

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to cover the majority of share in the global food service coffee market. Coffee players such as Starbucks, Coffee Beanery, Kraft foods and others are some of the leading players in the U.S. Apart from North America, Europe is also expected to witness high growth, mainly attributable to the increasing number of food service coffee chains.

Following Europe, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the increasing per capita income. People in this region are increasingly spending on indulgence products, which fuels demand for different types of coffee from food service coffee maker. Influenced by these factors, the food service coffee market size is expected to upsurge in the forthcoming years.

Coffee Makers to Seek Out for Sustainably Grown Coffee Beans

The food service coffee market potential is evolving owing to the growing premiumization trend in the food service coffee industry. Furthermore, the growing foodservice industry is driving the market. The rising demand for specialty and high-quality coffee is further expected to increase the food service coffee market revenue.

Majority of the customers believe that brewing coffee helps them to start their day and which brings them back to purchasing their favourite coffee,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Restaurants are planning to new coffee drinks that appeal to the wants and tastes of people around the world,” he added. The growing acceptance for food service coffee among consumers is stimulating growth in the market.

On the downside, certain factors may hamper the growth of the market. The price of coffee beans keeps fluctuating mainly due to poor climatic conditions. This further affects the coffee cultivation, which can increase the coffee prices. Owing to these factors, the growth of the market is likely to inhibit in the years to come.

JDE’s Personalized L’Or Promesso Coffee Machine and Other Innovations to Boost Growth

Several leading players are planning to introduce exotic and new coffee flavors in order to maintain their market position. Companies are also focussing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions (MandA), partnerships and others to increase their market share and expand their product portfolio. Ajinomoto General Foods, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Jacob Douwe Egberts, and Kraft Food are leading the global market. Of these, Jacob Douwe Egberts (JDE) launched a novel and a premium quality coffee machine ‘L’Or Promesso’ in October 2018.

This coffee machine is personalized as per customer requirements and delivers a tasty cup of coffee. In August 218, Nestle and Starbucks entered into a partnership and in February 2019, Nestle launched a new range of coffee products. The company introduces around 24 Starbucks home coffee products such as whole bean, ground coffee, and Starbucks capsules.

