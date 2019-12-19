Research report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, and market drivers that is analyzed by our industry experts.

Global “Medical Device Security Solutions Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Medical Device Security Solutions market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Medical Device Security Solutions market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Medical Device Security Solutions market is projected “growth USD 301.04 million at a CAGR of over 8%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.83%" by the end of 2024.

Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearDATA Networks Inc.

CloudPassage Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McAfee LLC

and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14938702

About Medical Device Security Solutions Market:

Medical Device Security Solutions Market analysis considers sales from wearable and external medical devices, hospital medical devices, and internally embedded medical devices. Our study also finds the sales of medical device security solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the wearable and external medical devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness about lifestyle disorders and familiarity with new technologically advanced devices will play a significant role in the wearable and external medical devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical device security solutions market report looks at factors such as growing concerns about healthcare data, growing adoption of IoT and connected devices in the health care industry, and stringent government regulations. However, use of outdated platforms in healthcare industry, lack of awareness regarding security and technical issues, and low expenditure on healthcare security may hamper the growth of the medical device security solutions industry over the forecast period.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Growing Adoption Of Iot And Connected Devices In The Healthcare Industry.



Trends: Increasing Demand For Cloud-Based Solutions.



Challenges: Use Of Outdated Platforms In The Healthcare Industry.



Growing adoption of IoT and connected devices in the healthcare industry



Healthcare organizations are gradually moving toward creating a connected hospital infrastructure with the aid of IoT to provide timely and improved care. IoT is increasingly leveraged in the healthcare industry through various applications, including telemedicine, connected imaging, medication management, and inpatient monitoring. However, the increasing use of connected medical devices coupled with increasing deployment of IoT has made computer systems more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. This is prompting stakeholders in the healthcare sector to increase their focus on improving network security and forming robust healthcare IT infrastructure. Thus, with the growing adoption of IoT and connected devices will lead to the expansion of the global medical device security solutions market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions



The deployment of cloud computing in the healthcare industry has increased considerably in recent years as it offers business agility, privacy, and security at lower costs. Cloud computing quickens the access of electronic medical records and enables the storage of clinical statistical data related to hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, factors including the rising need to comply with regulations, growing penetration of high-speed networks, and rising digital awareness are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the healthcare sector. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market Segmentation:

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE:

Wearable and external medical devices

Hospital medical devices

Internally embedded medical devices

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14938702

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Device Security Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Medical Device Security Solutions market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Medical Device Security Solutions market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and Challenges.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Medical Device Security Solutions market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Medical Device Security Solutions Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Medical Device Security Solutions.

Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14938702

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Medical Device Security Solutions market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Medical Device Security Solutions market?

Who are the important key players in Medical Device Security Solutions market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Medical Device Security Solutions market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Medical Device Security Solutions market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Medical Device Security Solutions industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global medical device security solutions market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical device security solutions manufacturers, that include Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudPassage Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee LLC, and Palo Alto Networks Inc.Also, the medical device security solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02 : SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03 : MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04 : MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05 : FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE



•Market segmentation by device



•Comparison by device



•Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market Challenges by device



PART 07 : CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08 : GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market Challenges



PART 09 : DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10 : DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11 : MARKET TRENDS



•Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases



•Rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices



•Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions



PART 12 : VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13 : VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Broadcom Inc.



•Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



•Cisco Systems Inc.



•ClearDATA Networks Inc.



•CloudPassage Inc.



•General Electric Co.



•International Business Machines Corp.



•Koninklijke Philips NV



•McAfee LLC



•Palo Alto Networks Inc.



PART 14 : APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15 : EXPLORE





Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Global High-Speed Rail Market 2019: Comprehensive Insight by Industry Size, Growth Rate, Global Trends, Industry Status, Key Players Forecast till 2025

-Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2019-2023 Covers Price, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

-Overhead Power Cables Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020 | Global Industry Scope, Competition Strategies, Gross Margin Analysis by Size & Share, and Forecast to 2024