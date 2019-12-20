NEWS »»»
Global Choroideremia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth. Global Choroideremia Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Gene Therapy, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmic Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast to 2026
Some of the major competitors currently working in the global choroideremia treatment market are Biogen, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc, Wize Pharma Inc, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, PIXIUM VISION, Retina Implant AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.
Market Definition:
Choroideremia is also known as choroidal sclerosis is a rare, degenerative, X-linked inherited retinal disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the choroid, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and retina due to Mutations in the CHM gene. This CHM gene required to produce Rab escort protein-1 (REP-1). The condition gets its name from the distinctive sweet odor of affected infant’s urine and is also c, a protein that takes part in targeting vesicles (small sacs of substances) into, out of, and within cells.
According to the statistics published by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated population of choroideremia is about 1 in 50,000-100,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and emerging new market are the key factors for growth of this market.
Global choroideremia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global choroideremia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
